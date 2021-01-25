Shares to buy before Budget 2021: IRCTC, HUL, Maruti, HCL Tech, more; these sectors to be in focus





With just one week left for the 2021 Budget Union, Indian stock markets are witnessing extreme volatility Indian Union Budget 2021-22: With just one week left for the 2021 Budget Union, Indian stock markets are witnessing extreme volatility. Last week, the BSE Sensex crossed the essential 50,000 and the Nifty 50 crossed the psychological level of 14,750. Reference indices ended the week with a flat note with a negative bias. Analysts expect this high volatility to continue for the next two weeks. Ahead of the Budget, market watchers advise some sectors and stocks that may be in focus this week. Earlier Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, State Finance Minister Anurag Thakur and senior finance ministry officials attended the Halwa Ceremony, marking the start of drafting budget documents. On the back of COVID-19, this year’s budget documents will be distributed electronically to members of parliament (MPs). Here are some key sectors and stock choices ahead of the 2021 Budget: Sanjiv Bhasin, Director, IIFL Fortune Sanjiv Bhasin believes that the reserves of Divis Laboratories Ltd (Target Rs 4500), Sun Pharmaceuticals (Target Rs 700), ICICI Life Insurance Company (Target Rs 700), HDFC Life Insurance Company (Target Rs 850), Steel and Jindal power (Target Rs 375), ACC (Target Rs 2,200) and HCL Technologies (Tariff Rs 1,250) are likely to be the main beneficiaries of the Union Budget 2021. Bhasin has recommended to buy these shares before the budget and keep them until Diwali 2021. Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking Ajit Mishra believes that shares such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Dabur India, Emami, etc. will benefit from rural growth and more discreet revenue in the hands of consumers. Also, more funds and measures taken for farmers would be positive for companies as well Coromandel International Ltd, Rallis India, etc. Pushing the infrastructure will be positive for sectors such as capital goods, real estate, cement and for stocks such as L&T, ABB India, Ramco Cements, Ambuja Cements, ACC etc. In the automotive sector, companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj-Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra are only expected to benefit if there will be an automatic loan discount or interest. Rajesh Palviya, Head of Technical Research and Derivatives, Axis Securities Ltd Solara Active Pharma Science Ltd: Palviya has suggested a range of Rs 2840-2784 for Solara Active Pharma Science Ltd and a target price of Rs 3035-3080. The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI and the Stochastic momentum indicator are both in bullish mode and set above 50 points which supports the rising strength. Polycab India: Rajesh Palviya recommended buying Polycab India stock in the range 1278-1245 with an inverted target of 1400-1440. Currently the stock is well placed on its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, which reconfirms the bullish thesis. In the weekly chart, stocks have firmly exploded its 1185-year-old Resistance area, showing bull confidence. Carbon Black Phillips: The stock has a range of purchases of Rs 198-193 and a target price of Rs 225-230. The stock has seen a strong break from its six-week Consolidation Range (160-183) indicating the bulls are in control. Increased volume activity signals a good sign of increased interruption participation. Apollo Tires: The stock has formed a strong bullish candle on the weekly high-volume chart showing strong buying momentum in stock. The stock is currently well placed on its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, which reconfirms bullish. The purchase range for Apollo Tires is Rs 231-225 and the price target is Rs 260-268. Rajesh Agarwal, Head of Research, AUM Capital Market IRCTC: Rajesh Agarwal has set a target price of Rs 1,600-1,900 for the shares of the Indian Railways and Tourism Service Corporation. Agarwal favors this company in the background of virtual monopoly, strong profit profile, diversified business segment, high barrier to entry into business with reasonable rating. Jindal Steel and Power Ltd: The JSPL stock has a target of 350 rs for the next six to nine months. The firm reported the highest volumes of steel production ever and was India’s first private company to receive ‘regular supplier’ status from Indian Railways. On the back of strong domestic demand, this stock has a ‘buy’ call.

