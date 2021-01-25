ECrent Global Sharing / Lease Platform offers special deals for users





Hong Kong, January 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Sharing Economy International Inc. (“SEII”) (OTCQB: SEII) announced today that its ECrent sharing platform, an online peer-to-peer rental online marketplace that is ready to be used in over 40 major regions worldwide, will charge its users a service fee of USD1 for 6 months for each rental item uploaded to the platform by January 1, 2021. Global warming, various natural disasters and the Covid-19 epidemic have affected the global economy, business activities and the daily lives of individuals. People’s attention to environmental protection and changes in consumption patterns drive market demand in environmentally friendly consumer industries that allow individuals and groups to make money from unused assets. With over 3.8 billion Internet users worldwide creating a huge development potential for ECrent, SEII believes the platform will continue to be the company’s revenue driver. Assuming that each person uploads an average of one rental item on the Ecrent platform, the estimated revenue is $ 3.8 billion. Assuming each operating group has 1,200 people, 6 million operating communities can be allocated. The potential revenue of the franchise is $ 1.5 billion per year. There are 125 million small and medium enterprises worldwide, and the penetration rate in the micro site market is 1%, reaching $ 313 million per year. In the foreseeable future, it is believed that the partition economy and the traditional economy will coexist. The company strongly believes that the two can complement each other and create a win-win situation. SEII is eager to collaborate with key enterprises of the traditional economy, aiming to change the global consumption pattern to achieve waste reduction at source, with the hope of contributing to global environmental protection and sustainable development. About Sharing Economy International Inc. Sharing Economy International Inc., through its affiliated companies, has focused on the goal of technology and global market share of the economy, developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will guide the global development of sharing through business economic models for rent. Moreover, the Company will actively pursue blockchain technology in its existing business and acquisition, enabling the general public to understand the beauty of resource sharing. For more information visit www.seii.com Warning warning regarding the following statements: This press release may contain “future statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Judicial Procedure Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you may identify future statements with terminology such as “may”, “will”, “can”, “expects”, “plans”, “aims”, “predicts”, “believes”, “evaluates”, “predicts”, “potential” or “continues” or the negative of the terms such and other comparable terminology. These future statements include, without limitation, statements about our market opportunity, our strategies, competition, expected activities and costs as we pursue our business plan and the adequacy of our cash resources. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any future statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement. Current results may, and probably will, differ materially from the predictions discussed in these future statements. Changes in the circumstances on which we base our forecasts and / or future statements may materially affect our current results. Additional factors that may materially affect these forecast statements and / or forecasts include, inter alia: (1) our ability to raise additional capital to continue our operations; (2) our ability to pay off existing debt; (3) our ability to attract and retain senior executive officers and professional advisers; (4) the effect of the COVID-19 explosion on our operations; (5) potential litigation with past or present shareholders, creditors and / or investors; (6) the effect of political instability on our operations; and (7) other factors over which we have little or no control. Each forward-looking statement speaks only on the date on which they are made, and Sharing Economy International assumes no obligation to update any future statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this publication. The information on the Sharing Economy International website is not part of this announcement. SOURCE Division of International Economy Inc. Similar links http://www.seii.com/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos