Republic Day 2021: Check out the full list of medals from the Fire Service, Home Guard and Civil Defense





The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, on the eve of Republic Day, announced the names of the fire service, house guards and civil protection personnel who will be rewarded by President Ram Nath Kovind. On the 72nd day of the Republic, the President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is being awarded to eight staff and the Gallantry Fire Service Medal is being awarded to two staff for their courageous and gallant actions. The Presidents’ Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service is being awarded to 13 staff and the Fire Service Merit Service Medal is being awarded to 50 staff for their distinguished and meritorious service records. In addition, up to 54 personnel are also being awarded Internal Guard and Civil Defense Medals. Of these, the Medal of the President of the Internal Guard and Civil Defense for Gallantry is awarded to three personnel and the Medal of the President of the Guard and Civil Defense for Distinguished Service and the Internal Guard and the Medal of Civil Protection for Merit Service will be awarded respectively for four staff and 47 staff. . Here is the full list of award winners: Presidents Fire Service Medals for Gallantry Delhi 1. Satyavan – station officer 2. Mahabir Singh – the main firefighter 3. Late Amit Kumar – fire operator 4. Manjeet Rana – fire operator Jammu and Kashmir 1. Late Rattan Chand – Leading Firefighter 2. Mohmad Aslam late – SG firefighter 3. Vinal Raina late – firefighter Tamil Nadu 1. Rajkumar Rajenderan late – firefighter Fire Service Medal for Gallantry Karnataka 1. Suganagouda – fire driver Odisha 1. Kasyap Kumar Pattanaik – the main firefighter Presidents Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service Daman & Diu 1. Amratlal Carsane – Assistant Director Delhi 1. Rajesh Panwar – Chief of Firefighters 2. Sanjay Kumar Tomar – Deputy Chief of Firefighting Karnataka 1. Basavanna Chikka Basavaiah – Deputy Director 2. Praveen – Assistant Fire Station Officer Kerala 1. George TA – assistant station officer Maharashtra 1. Devendra Prabhakar Potphode – chief firefighter Odisha 1. Kamala Kanta Puhan – the main firefighter Sikkim 1. Indra Kumar Rai – Deputy Chief Fire Chief CISF, MHA 1. Pratap Singh Rawat – Assistant Under-Inspector (Fire) 2. Harisha Srinivasa – Assistant Deputy Inspector (Fire) 3. Hambir Singh – Assistant Inspector (Fire) NFSC, MHA 1. Jagdish Faqirchand Bathav – small demonstrator Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service Andaman & Nicobar 1. Weather Lal Paul – sub-inspector (station officer) Arunachal Pradesh 1. Mali Buru – station officer asama 1. Gakul Chandra Das – NCO 2. Bipul Kumar Das – the main firefighter Bihar 1. Krishna Prasad Singh – fire station officer 2. Sudama Ram – main driver Daman & Diu 1. Tulcidas Mangari – Assistant Fire Officer at the station Delhi 1. Rajesh Kumar – Assistant Division Officer 2. Yashwant Singh Meena – station officer 3. Ram Pal – Leading Firefighter 4. Subhash Chander Barthwal – wireless assistant officer Himachal Pradesh 1. Ashok Kumar – Deputy Fire Officer Jammu & Kashmir 1. Puran Singh – the main firefighter 2. Satpal Khajuria – the main firefighter Karnataka 1. G Krishnoji – fire station officer 2. Banger Yogesh Padmayya – Chief Firefighter 3. M Tulasairamappa – fire driver 4. Bedrala Ravindranath Rajesh – firefighter Kerala 1. Abdul Rasheed K – regional fire officer 2. Nasar P – Senior Fire and Rescue Officer Maharashtra 1. Sanjay Dadaji Pawar – Chief Fire Chief 2. Dharmaraj Narayanrao Nakod – assistant station officer 3. Rajaram Kalu Kedari – main firefighter Meghalaya 1. Wanlambok Lapang – main firefighter Mizoram 1. Vanlalruala – the main firefighter Nagaland 1. AW Jamir – inspector (fire) Odisha 1. Sarat Chandra Mallick – Assistant Fire Officer 2. Pradeep Kumar Pattanaik – station officer 3. Prakash Kumar Down – the main firefighter 4. Balabhadra Dehury – speed driver Sikkim 1. Vishal Kumar Gurung – Chief Fire Chief Tamil Nadu 1. Rathakrishnan Alagirisamy Raju – station officer 2. Angamuthu Muthusamy – mechanical driver 3. Muralidharan Naamath Cottatta – firefighter 4. Chellapandi Pitchai – firefighter Telangana 1. Yagna Narayana Annapareddy – fire officer in the district 2. Jagadishwar Katta – the main firefighter Uttar Pradesh 1. Santosh Kumar Rai – chief firefighter Uttarakhand 1. Daya Kishan – second officer of the fire station 2. Kunwar Singh Rana – the main firefighter West Bengali 1. Satyabrata Roy – station officer 2. Sk.Emamul Hossain – NCO 3. Rabin Kundu – leader 4. Milan Kumar Dutta – fire operator CISF, MHA 1. Shiv Pratap – Assistant Commander (Fire) 2. Manjunatha R – assistant sub-inspector (fire) NFSC, MHA 1. Ramesh Ramaji Dharne – fire and rescue operator Oil and Natural Gas M / o 1. Dansingh Madavsingh Chaudhary – main firefighter 2. Naizu Ambatt Varkey – Deputy General Manager (Fire and Safety) 3. Deba Kanta Baruah – supervisory (fire service) Medals of Civil Defense of Presidents and Gallantry Odisha 1. Banawasi Moharana late – house guard Rajasthan 1. Kewal Singh late – volunteer border guard 2. Late Bhawani Singh – volunteer of the border guard Medals of Civil Defense of Presidents and Distinguished Service Delhi 1. Baljit Singh Solanki – extra. chief of guard Himachal Pradesh 1. Priya Brat Sharma – company commander Odisha 1. Pradip Kumar Pattanaik – commander of the HG company 2. Sudam Charan Pattanaik – HG platoon commander House Guards and Civil Protection Medal for Meritorious Service Andaman & Nicobar 1. Annakutty Thomas – HG (R) / 154 2. G NeelaVeni – HG (R) / 186 asama 1. Hemanga Talukdar – new staff officer 2. Paresh Chandra Pathak – Subedar 3. Atul Chandra Barman – platoon commander 4. Mahadev Sharmah – platoon commander 5. Gopal Chandra Das – guard post Bihar 1. Abhay Kumar Sinha – house guard 2. Laliteshwar Prasad – house guard Chandigarh 1. Sukhvir Singh – Sergeant of HG Squad Chhattisgarh 1. Sanjay Kumar Mishra – district commander 2. Narsingh Netam – district commander 3. Jitendra Kumar Mishra – master of the enterprise quarter 4. Jeevan Lal Kannoje – Naik 5. Gulab Singh Rajput – Lance Naik 6. Govind Prakash Tawar – HG Sainik Delhi 1. Jeetendar Kumar Mahto – New Instructor 2. Hirdesh Kumar Chauhan – field publisher 3. Iqbal Singh Jagdeva – old party leader Goa 1. Minaxi Anant Kubal – honorary platoon commander 2. Nayan Dipu Velingkar – volunteer in HG Gujarat 1. Rajesh Kumar Keshavlal Bhoi – instructor of Sr 2. Kantibhai Ambalal Patel – junior staff officer 3. Lalitchandra Harishankar Vyas – sub-inspector instructor 4. Tejabhai Ramjibhai Solanki – Havaldar 5. Karansinh Shivsinh Kumpavat (retd) – second in command 6. Ashoksinh Laxmansinh Jadeja – commander of the submarine company 7. Arvindbhai Ganpatbhai Benkar – sub-subar platoon commander Haryana 1. Mohit Sharma – chieftain Himachal Pradesh 1. Virender Singh Mehta – platoon commander 2. Nageshwar Kumar- platoon commander Madhya Pradesh 1. Manish Singh Chauhan – Staff Officer of Sr 2. Mahesh Kumar Pandre – division commander 3. Priti Bala Singh – Division Commander Meghalaya 1. Thioris Sulein – havildar 2. Pherson Ranee – lance naik 3. Md Faruq Hussain – firefighter Odisha 1. Rajkumar Pal – platoon commander 2. Bhawani Sankar Kanhar – house guard 3. Sisirakant Sahu – house guard 4. Akshaya Kumar Nayak – house guard Rajasthan 1. Ravindra Singh Chauhan – company commander 2. Shashi Shekhar Sharma – platoon commander Tripura 1. Akhil Debbarma – HG volunteer Uttarakhand 1. Lalit Mohan Joshi – division commander 2. Chandrakishore – Inspector Ministry of Railways 1. B Baskar – Inspector of CD Sr

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos