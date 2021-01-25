The Virtual Meeting aims to galvanize the adaptation of climate change





THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) – World leaders are converging – practically – in the Netherlands on Monday for a summit that will seek to galvanize more action and funding to adapt the planet and vulnerable communities to the effects of climate change.

The Netherlands-based Global Adaptation Center last week called on governments and funders across the globe to include funding for adaptation projects in their COVID-19 recovery costs.

Dutch Trade and Development Minister Sigrid Kaag took the ball announcing that the summit host would pump 20m euros ($ 24m) into an adaptation fund for the world’s least developed nations and 100m euros ($ 121m). ) in a program for sustainable agriculture in the Sahel African region. Kaag said that by using new and existing adaptation techniques, “together we can build a future without climate protection and promote sustainable economic growth in all parts of Africa”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the Climate Adaptation Summit to announce a new Adaptation Action Coalition bringing together more than 120 countries along with the European Union and nearly 90 other organizations to redouble their climate adaptation efforts. Other world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also attending the 24-hour summit, along with new President Joe Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry. Last Thursday, Kerry spoke at a distance with an Italian business conference and complained about “lost years” under the Trump administration to slow down climate change and called for faster work to curb fossil fuel emissions.

Biden, in his early hours on duty Wednesday, signed an executive order for the United States to return to the Paris climate agreement. It overturned the withdrawal by President Donald Trump, who ridiculed the science of man-made climate change. The host country the Netherlands has centuries of experience in adapting to the threat of water, from the main rivers that flow through the lowland to its long North Sea coast. It shares and exports knowledge around the world, for example in flood-prone Mozambique, where Dutch experts have helped strengthen drainage and coastal protection systems. ___ Follow the AP climate coverage at https://www.apnews.com/Climate

