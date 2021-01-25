International
The center-right act wins Portugal’s presidential election
Rebelo de Sousa, a center-right moderate and former leader of the Social Democratic Party of Portugal, will serve a second and final 5-year term.
The president of Portugal returned to office for a second term on Sunday, in an election held amid a devastating increase in COVID-19 that has made the European country the worst in the world for cases and deaths.
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa captured 61.5% of the vote, with 98.5% of districts reporting. He was widely expected to win.
In a stunning development, newcomer right-wing populist Andr Ventura was in a close race for second place with Socialist candidate Ana Gomes, with both polls around 12%.
Such a show for Mr. Ventura would be unimaginable until recently and would shake a chill in Portuguese politics. Four other candidates ran for head of state. Rebelo de Sousa, a center-right moderate and former leader of the Social Democratic Party of Portugal, will serve a second and final 5-year term.
One of the first tasks of the re-elected President will be to decide next month whether to pass a new law allowing euthanasia. Parliament has passed the bill, but the head of state may try to block it or send it to the Constitutional Court for vetting.
Turnout was less than 40% significantly lower than in the last election and apparently confirmed concerns that some people would stay away for fear of being infected with COVID-19.
Political leaders said that when the pandemic began to worsen, there was no more time to amend the Portuguese Constitution to allow elections to be postponed.
Portugal has the world’s highest rates of new daily infections and deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University, and its public health system is under great strain. Rebelo de Sousa, 72, has long been seen as the clear runner.
He is a beloved law professor and former television personality who as President has consistently had a approval rating of 60% or more.
Rebelo de Sousa has worked closely with the center-left minority socialist government, supporting its pandemic efforts. He was also loved by the Portuguese himself for his lightweight style.
Photos taken of his passers-by in public places, such as a year ago when he stood in line at a supermarket wearing sneakers and shorts, usually go viral.
With the country in a deadlock, the election campaign did not feature any of the usual flag-waving rallies, but restrictions on movement were lifted for election day. Authorities increased the number of polling stations and allowed early voting to reduce turnout on election day.
In other precautions, voters were asked to bring pens and disinfectants to polling stations. Everyone who voted had a mask and kept a safe distance from each other. Prime Minister Antnio Costa, in a tweet, called on people to go out to vote, saying unprecedented planning had gone into ensuring that voting took place safely.
Portugal has 10.8 million registered voters, about 1.5 million of whom live abroad.
Every Portuguese President since 1976, when universal suffrage was imposed after the ouster of a dictatorship, has returned for a second term. No woman or member of an ethnic minority has held this post.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]