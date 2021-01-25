The center-right act wins Portugal’s presidential election

Rebelo de Sousa, a center-right moderate and former leader of the Social Democratic Party of Portugal, will serve a second and final 5-year term.



The president of Portugal returned to office for a second term on Sunday, in an election held amid a devastating increase in COVID-19 that has made the European country the worst in the world for cases and deaths.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa captured 61.5% of the vote, with 98.5% of districts reporting. He was widely expected to win.

In a stunning development, newcomer right-wing populist Andr Ventura was in a close race for second place with Socialist candidate Ana Gomes, with both polls around 12%.

Such a show for Mr. Ventura would be unimaginable until recently and would shake a chill in Portuguese politics. Four other candidates ran for head of state. Rebelo de Sousa, a center-right moderate and former leader of the Social Democratic Party of Portugal, will serve a second and final 5-year term.

One of the first tasks of the re-elected President will be to decide next month whether to pass a new law allowing euthanasia. Parliament has passed the bill, but the head of state may try to block it or send it to the Constitutional Court for vetting.

Turnout was less than 40% significantly lower than in the last election and apparently confirmed concerns that some people would stay away for fear of being infected with COVID-19.

Political leaders said that when the pandemic began to worsen, there was no more time to amend the Portuguese Constitution to allow elections to be postponed.

Portugal has the world’s highest rates of new daily infections and deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University, and its public health system is under great strain. Rebelo de Sousa, 72, has long been seen as the clear runner.

He is a beloved law professor and former television personality who as President has consistently had a approval rating of 60% or more.

Rebelo de Sousa has worked closely with the center-left minority socialist government, supporting its pandemic efforts. He was also loved by the Portuguese himself for his lightweight style.

Photos taken of his passers-by in public places, such as a year ago when he stood in line at a supermarket wearing sneakers and shorts, usually go viral.

With the country in a deadlock, the election campaign did not feature any of the usual flag-waving rallies, but restrictions on movement were lifted for election day. Authorities increased the number of polling stations and allowed early voting to reduce turnout on election day.

In other precautions, voters were asked to bring pens and disinfectants to polling stations. Everyone who voted had a mask and kept a safe distance from each other. Prime Minister Antnio Costa, in a tweet, called on people to go out to vote, saying unprecedented planning had gone into ensuring that voting took place safely.

Portugal has 10.8 million registered voters, about 1.5 million of whom live abroad.

Every Portuguese President since 1976, when universal suffrage was imposed after the ouster of a dictatorship, has returned for a second term. No woman or member of an ethnic minority has held this post.