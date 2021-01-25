International
Survivor and sexual assault lawyer Grace Tame was named Australian 2021 of the Year
A woman who survived sexual assault to fight for others, a Kenyan refugee who became a multicultural liaison officer, a young lawyer hoping to end period poverty, and a well-known Aboriginal educator are award recipients Australian of the Year 2021.
After an extraordinary year, the awards celebrated four equally extraordinary Australians, all united in a desire to help others find their voice.
The 26-year-old who helped lead the war to overturn a law that prevents sexual assault survivors from speaking has been named Australian of the Year 2021
It is the first time in the 61-year history of the program that a Tasmanian has won the award.
At age 15, Grace Tame was cleaned up and raped by her 58-year-old teacher at a private girls’ school in Hobart.
Her abuser was jailed for his crimes, but Ms. Tame was unable to talk about her experience publicly under the laws of Tasmania sexual assault victims, despite the perpetrator and the media being free to do so.
She became the hidden face and catalyst of the #LetHerSpeak campaign, a victim who could not be shown or mentioned in the media.
Assisted by the campaign, Ms. Tame applied to the High Court for the right to publicly identify herself as a rape survivor and won, before continuing to advocate for others.
Her work is focused on helping others understand how cleansing works and break down the stigmas associated with sexual assault.
“She is a regular guest speaker on high-profile events and television programs and uses her media profile to advocate for other vulnerable groups in the community.”
Ms. Tame became excited when she received the award, paying homage to the other survivors.
“All survivors of child sexual abuse, this is for us,” she said.
She spoke about the importance of breaking the stigma and empowering young people to speak openly.
“I lost my virginity to a pedophile,” she said.
“I was 15, anorexic. He was 58, he was my teacher.
“Publicly he described his crimes as ‘wonderful’ and ‘enviable.’ Publicly I was silenced by law. No more.
“Australia, we have come a long way, but there is still a lot to do.”
Describing herself as a “proud Tasmanian,” Ms. Tame spoke of the journey she had made in the years since suffering the trauma, in the hope of inspiring others.
“Eleven years ago, I was in the hospital, anorexic last year I won a marathon. We transform as individuals,” she said.
“I remember he said, ‘Don’t make a sound.’ Well, listen to me now, using my voice in the middle of the chorus of voices that will not be silenced.”
Top End’s first Aboriginal teacher was recognized
A passion for the arts and education led the Australian Senior of the Year 2021 to a career as an educator and activist.
In 1975, Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr-Baumann AM became the first fully qualified Aboriginal teacher of the Northern Territory, becoming principal in her community of Nauiyu, 143 miles southwest of Darwin.
She visited schools through Top End as an art advisor to the Department of Education, advocating for the inclusion of visual arts as part of every child’s education.
Dr Ungunmerr-Baumann, 69, is also a well-known writer, public speaker, activist and artist.
She has served on the National Home Council and founded the Miriam Rose Foundation to guide reconciliation to a grassroots level and to bridge the divide between Aboriginal culture and mainstream society.
“I’m very excited about what happened tonight, I can not breathe,” she said.
Accepting the award, Dr Ungunmerr-Baumann spoke about the importance of connecting between Australian cultural groups.
“Two hundred years ago we started interacting with white fellas and Australia has become multicultural,” she said.
“Since then we have learned to speak your English fluently. For years we have walked a one-way street to learn the way of the white man.
“Now is the time for you to come closer to understanding us.”
This is the third time that Dr. Ungunmerr-Baumann has been nominated for an Australian Award of the Year.
Isobel Marshall honored for charity fighting the poverty of the period
Millions of young girls and women around the world face the poverty of the period, which often forces them to drop out of school.
For South Australian New Year’s Australian Isobel Marshall, that reality is unacceptable.
At 18, the 22-year-old crowd now funded $ 56,000 in 2018, along with Eloise Hall, and founded the charity TABOO, a brand of organic pads and ethically sourced tampons.
All TABOO net profits are sent to its charity partner (One Girls) in Sierra Leone and Uganda, where they are used to fight period poverty.
Locally, Isobel and TABOO partner with the Vinnies Women’s Crisis Center, providing free access to pads and tampons for women seeking urgent housing in South Australia.
It was a trip to Kenya that served as motivation for her work, Ms. Marshall said.
“We met girls who walk three hours every day to go to school with nothing but dirty rags to suck blood and deal with period cramps but nothing to help the pain,” she said.
“We met girls who had dropped out of school at 13 because of their gender and biology.”
At the ceremony, Ms. Marshall called on others to help in the fighting on behalf of the young women and girls.
“The reality is that 30 percent of girls in developing countries still drop out of school because of menstruation,” she said.
“We have a responsibility to recognize our privilege and use our resources to elevate others.
“Our mission is simple: to fight period poverty to combat menstrual stigma outside and at home.
The local hero advocates for migrants facing domestic violence
Rosemary Kariuki emigrated from Kenya to Sydney in 1999, keeping only a few hundred dollars, some clothes and gifts for foreigners.
She made her first friend at the airport an Ethiopian woman who was leaving a friend for a flight, who heard her story about surviving tribal wars and domestic violence.
But her early years in Australia proved lonely, motivating her to continue supporting other refugees who were also struggling because of isolation.
This work has given her the title of Local Hero of Australia for 2021 at a ceremony in Canberra this evening.
Now the multicultural community liaison officer for Parramatta Police, Ms. Kariuki specializes in helping migrants facing domestic violence, language barriers and financial concerns.
For the past 15 years, she has used social configurations like morning teas, dinners, dances and road trips to build trust in different cultural groups.
“[After] fleeing Kenya only in 1999 to escape domestic abuse and tribal clashes, her early years in Australia were extremely lonely, “the jury said.
“Her experience helped Rosemary recognize that isolation is a big issue for many migrant women.
“So [she] invented ways to help women leave home and meet women in similar circumstances. “
At the awards ceremony, Ms Kariuki spoke of her love for Australia after initially struggling with linguistic and cultural differences.
“Sometimes we do not realize the difference that the smallest gesture can make,” she said.
“Together we can make this wonderful place that I call the biggest house.
“I would like to encourage each of you to meet someone from a different background this week and see what opens up.”
