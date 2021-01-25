International Grocery to Open in Etown | Local News

A new grocery store in Elizabethtown is opening with the aim of introducing international flavors to the community.
Kats International Food is set to open in April. The location of the stores is in Suite 111 of the New Lincoln Center at 1507 N. Dixie Ave.
The grocery store will be run by local business owners Katherine and Matt Henemuth, who also own and operate the Radcliff Kats Grocery German and More business and the local Kats Mobile Kitchen food truck. Kats Kitchen first opened in early 2019 and that same year, Katherine and Matt took over German food operations following the death of original owner Klaus Brock.
Katherine said the inspiration for the new food came from a shared love for international flavors.
We have traveled the world and seen different cultures and access to those products is not easily accessible in Hardin County, she said.
The business will include foods from around the world and will also offer organic and vegan opportunities. Customers can expect to find everything from French truffle oil to Japanese wasabi, Katherine said.
When the new feed opens, Kats Grocery German and More will resume normal working hours, Katherine said. She said the logistics of Kats Mobile Food Truck are currently being reviewed.
We thought it was important to expand our business in Elizabethtown for several reasons, one of which was the need to expand the cultural landscape of Elizabethtown, she said. Whenever we bring our food truck to Elizabethtown, they always show us a lot of love and we realize that not everyone can go out to our Radcliff store, so we wanted to be able to deliver the goods to our Etown friends .
Since opening their business, Katherine and Matt have returned to the community through a number of initiatives, some of which include donating money to pay off local student lunch debt, providing free meals for seniors, and organizing Christmas rides. to take advantage of local nonprofits.
Katherine said she hopes new foods can be another way out for community service.
We have been able to achieve a lot with the help we have received and at this time in society, there is a need that is greater than ever for communities to grow and help each other, she said. Growth is proportional and with this expansion, we hope to also expand the reach of our community.
