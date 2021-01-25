Wars deprive over 600 million women, children of health care





Prolonged and disorderly wars have left over 600 million women and children worldwide without access to essential health care, according to estimates published in the medical journal The Lancet. The authors share that by 2019 there were 54 “state-based armed conflicts” in 35 countries, averaging 20 years or more which pose a “growing threat to humanitarian access and the provision of essential health services, affecting at least 630 million women and children “ The research team, from nine institutions, including Stanford University and the London School of Tropical Hygiene and Medicine, estimated that by 2017, 10% of women in the world and 6% of children “had been forcibly displaced or lived dangerously close to conflict zones. “ From 2009-2017, the number of women and children displaced by the fighting increased from about 30 million to over 50 million, with factors such as “population growth, more conflict, increasing use of explosive and chemical weapons in urban areas” “that promote growth. “The new assessments provide compelling evidence of the large indirect number of modern warfare caused by easily preventable infectious diseases, malnutrition, sexual violence and poor mental health, as well as the destruction of basic services such as water and medical facilities.” , said Professor Zulfiqar Bhutta from the Center for Global Child Health. “Today, more than half of the world’s women and children are living in countries experiencing active conflict. The international community cannot continue to ignore their situation. It is time for a radical overhaul of the global response to the challenges facing insecurity, access, policy, coordination and logistics of giving high priority interventions to women and children in unstable and politically unsafe environments “. The wars, the researchers said, are increasingly characterized by “disrespect for International Humanitarian Law” and tarnished by the “systematic use of explosive and chemical weapons in cities (and) widespread sexual violence against women and girls” on the other hand by bring “new challenges to humanitarian access, the provision of health services and the protection of humanitarian workers and health facilities from attacks”. “It is clear that the indirect effects of armed conflict on women and children are far greater than the effects of current combat,” said co-author Dr. Hala Ghattas of the American University of Beirut, according to observations made by Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa). The UN children’s agency UNICEF said Sunday that the ongoing conflict in war-torn Syria has deprived more than 2.4 million educators, with a third of schools in ruins or commanded by militants. The figures are a significant increase from previous estimates when UNICEF said a third of Syrian children were out of school. “After almost ten years of war in Syria, more than half of children continue to be deprived of education,” UNICEF said in a statement, estimating that more than 2.4 million children are out of school within the country. “This number is likely to increase in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which exacerbated the disruption of education in Syria,” said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Middle East and North Africa chief. with the head of the crisis in Syria Muhannad Hadi, in a joint statement, as reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP). UNICEF stated that the education system in Syria is “overdue, unfunded, fragmented and unable to provide safe, equitable and sustainable services for millions of children”. More than 387,000 people have been killed, and more than half of Syria’s 20 million pre-war population have been forced to flee their homes since Syria’s civil war broke out in 2011. UNICEF said it confirmed 52 attacks on educational facilities last year. bringing to nearly 700 the number of violations confirmed by the UN against schools and teaching staff.

