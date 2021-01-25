



News and Notes from the President of ILS Honorable members of ILS, Another week closes; another Newspaper to read and ponder. This week we witnessed the peaceful inauguration of a new US President (albeit an old familiar face). With a new administration, come new regulations, new trade policies, new treaties, new laws, new executive orders, new initiatives, which all herald a lot of new business for international lawyers! The ILS wishes the new administration the best of luck and wisdom in its future endeavors, especially with the fight against the pandemic, the solution of which will fix so many of the world’s current problems and enhance international cooperation, relations and business. In this issue of the Gazette, we continue to present Certified Bar Board Attorneys in Florida. This time, we have a longtime ILS member Sam Mandelbaum from Tampa, a litigation, mediator and admiral proctor for the U.S. Maritime Association. Sam states that the best advice to prepare for the certification exam is to study hard and you are right; this is why the ILS International Law Deskbook is a publication that every international lawyer should have on his / her shelf. An excellent study tool and an excellent reference guide. Near the bottom of the Newspaper you will find links on how to get your copy. This Newspaper also features another podcast by ILS Regional Sponsor Sandris & Travis & Rosenberg on Customs and Border Protection, the new five-year strategic plan and what it means for international trade. Click on the link to listen. Also of great interest to many will be ILS Deputy Treasury article Richard Montes de Ocas, along with his firm Claudia Herbello, ILS Regional Sponsor MDO Partners, article on the second round of PPP Loans with answers to some questions relevant to potential applicants. Please see our upcoming programming, including ILS Regional Sponsor JAMS participation in a webinar entitled Time for Collaborative ADR in Latin America is now being held on February 9, and our webinar on February 17 on H-1B Visas. The newspaper is always looking for news from our members about their progress or achievements and for content from our Sponsors, such as short articles, podcasts and the like. Do you have something to say? Send it to Davide Macelloni at [email protected] Until next time! Sincerely yours, Robert J. Becerra

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos