Egypt: Abused and denied health care, prisoners live at risk

Prison officials in Egypt are subjecting prisoners of conscience and others held for political reasons to torture, cruel and inhumane conditions of detention and are deliberately denying them health care to punish dissent, Amnesty International said in a new report. cursers today underlining how the ingenuity of the prison authorities led or contributed to the deaths in custody and the irreparable damage to the health of the prisoners.

Reports, What do I care if I die? Neglect and denial of health care in Egyptian prisons released on 10th The anniversary of the start of the Egypts 2011 uprising provides a bleak picture of the human rights crisis in Egyptian prisons that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s government has filled with brave men and women at the forefront of the fight for justice. social and political. It also shows how prison authorities have failed to protect inmates from the COVID-19 pandemic and regularly discriminate against inmates of socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Prison officials show complete disregard for the lives and well-being of inmates overcrowded in overcrowded prisons in the country and largely ignore their health needs. They leave the families of prisoners to provide them with medicine, food and money to buy basic things like soap and cause additional suffering by denying them adequate medical treatment or timely transfer to hospitals, said Philip Luther, Amnesty Research International for the Middle East and North Africa and Director of Advocacy.

Authorities go further in the deliberate deprivation of men and women detained solely of the exercise of their human rights and of others held for political reasons health care, adequate food, and family visits. It is unfortunate that the Egyptian authorities are seeking to intimidate and torture human rights defenders, politicians, activists and other current or perceived opponents by denying them health care. When denial causes severe pain or suffering and is a deliberate act with the intent to punish, it constitutes torture.

The report documents the detention experiences of 67 individuals held in three women’s prisons and 13 prison men in seven governments. Ten of them died in custody and two shortly after their release in 2019 and 2020.

Amnesty International communicated its findings to the Egyptian authorities in December 2020 but received no response.

Cruel and inhumane conditions of detention

Authorities subjected detainees to 16 prisons investigated in cruel and inhumane conditions of detention, threatening their right to health.

Former detainees described cooperating in unventilated cells, overcrowded with substandard hygiene equipment, and guards denying them adequate bedding and clothing, adequate food, personal hygiene items including sanitary towels, and access to air. clean and exercise. The results are cruelly barred from family visits.

There is evidence that prison authorities, in some cases citing instructions from the National Security Agency (NSA), target certain inmates to punish them for their perceived opposition to or criticism of the government, said Philip Luther.

Repetitions included prolonged and indefinite isolation in abusive conditions for more than 22-23 hours per day; being denied family visits for periods of up to four years and being deprived of food packages or other necessities by relatives.

Medical negligence and denial of health care

Amnesty International research found that prison officials routinely fail to provide prisoners with adequate health care either through neglect or deliberate denial.

Prison nurses are generally unsanitary and lack the equipment and qualified health professionals, with prison doctors only prescribing pain medication despite the symptoms and even verbal abuse of prisoners, including their accusation of terrorism and delinquency. moral. Two former female detainees said prison medical staff sexually abused and harassed them.

The former detainees also said that there was no clear mechanism to seek medical help, including emergencies, and that they were completely at the mercy of guards and other prison officials, who often ignored their prayers.

Almost no mental health services are provided in prison, and access to outside help was made possible only by a few inmates who had attempted suicide.

Prison authorities often refuse to transport pre-detainees with political profiles in need of urgent medical care to outpatient hospitals with adequate specialist capacity and to carry medicines from them, even when the expenses could have been borne by the families.

Security officials continued to deny the prisoner of conscience Zyad el-Elaimy, a former parliamentarian and one of the leading figures in the January 25, 2011 protests, by regularly receiving the ongoing care he needed for his basic medical conditions.

Sixty-nine-year-old Abdelmoniem Aboulfotoh, a former presidential candidate and founder of the opposition Misr Al-Qawia party, has been arbitrarily arrested since February 2018 in solitary confinement and suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure and an enlarged prostate, however prison authorities have repeatedly denied his transfer requests for out-of-prison treatment and severely delayed access to doctors inside the prison. Prosecutors have dismissed his complaints.

It is shocking that the 67 individuals whose cases are documented in this report have been denied adequate health care in prison or transferred to specialist-capacity hospitals at least once during their detention, causing a significant deterioration. of their health. Tha Philip Luther.

This serious dismissal by the prison authorities is carried out with the knowledge and sometimes the cooperation of prosecutors in the absence of any independent oversight.

Deaths in custody

Amnesty International investigated 12 deaths in custody or immediately after release and is aware of 37 more cases in 2020 where the organization was unable to obtain consent from families for fear of retaliation. Egyptian human rights groups evaluation that hundreds have died in custody since 2013 amid the authorities’ refusal to disclose figures or conduct effective, detailed, impartial and independent investigations into such deaths.

Terrible prison conditions, including prolonged solitary confinement, along with deliberate denial of adequate health care may have contributed to or led to multiple deaths in 2019 and 2020. Lives were also shortened by inadequate treatment or delayed in emergencies.

Shady Habash, a 24-year-old filmmaker, died on May 2, 2020 after prison staff at the Tora Investigative Prison failed to urgently transfer him to an outside hospital, despite knowing he was suffering from alcohol poisoning.

Arbitrary mass detention and overcrowding

Egyptian authorities refuse to disclose the number of prisoners in the country. evaluations put the number at 114,000, over twice the prison capacity of 55,000 show by President Abdalfatah al-Sisi in December 2020

The number of prisoners increased by mushrooms after the ouster of the late President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013, leading to severe overcrowding. In the 16 prisons examined, hundreds of inmates are filled with overcrowded cells with an average area of ​​1.1 million floors available for inmates, far less than the minimum of 3.4 million recommended by experts.

Egyptian authorities should allow independent experts unrestricted access to prisons and work with them to address harsh detention conditions and access to health care in prisons, before more lives are lost. Philip Luther



Authorities continue to ignore calls to reduce prison population amid COVID-19 outbreaks, endangering more lives. In fact, 4,000 less people were set free in 2020 rather than in 2019 through presidential pardons and parole.

Poor response to COVID-19 in prison

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, prison administrations have failed to regularly distribute sanitary products, track and control new arrivals, or test and isolate those suspected of infection.

Prolonged issues, such as lack of clean water, poor ventilation and overcrowding, have made it impossible to implement physical distance and hygienic preventive measures.

Detainees with COVID-19 symptoms were not systematically tested. In some prisons, they were quarantined in small, dark cells used for isolation without access to adequate treatment. In other prisons, they were left in their cells, endangering others.

No supervision

Prison authorities operate with little or no independent oversight. Prosecutors have the authority to make announced visits to detention facilities, but rarely do so and generally ignore inmates’ complaints.

The detainees have started hunger strikes, which have been met with threats and beatings. Families who have protested in public have been arrested. Human rights defenders and lawyers have faced threats and imprisonment.

Authorities should urgently reduce overcrowding, including the immediate release of all detainees arbitrarily, and consider releasing inmates at higher risk of COVID-19 complications due to their age or basic medical conditions. They should provide all individuals in their care with adequate health care, including COVID-19 vaccination, without discrimination. Egyptian authorities should allow independent experts unrestricted access to prisons and work with them to address harsh detention conditions and access to health care in prisons, before more lives are lost. said Philip Luther.

“With such high stakes and the prevailing climate of impunity in Egypt, it is essential that the international community respond with purpose and urgency, including through the UN Human Rights Council establishing a monitoring mechanism on Egypt.”