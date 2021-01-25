Israel extradites teacher accused of abuse in Australia, reports say





JERUSALEM An Israeli woman accused of sexually abusing students at an Australian school where she was principal has been extradited from Israel, according to Israeli news media reports, concluding a seven-year deportation process that had tested relations between the two countries. Malka Leifer, 54, is charged with 74 counts of rape and sexual abuse that investigators say occurred between 2004 and 2008, when she was the principal of a Jewish girls’ school in Melbourne. Australian officials formally requested her extradition in 2014, but the process was repeatedly delayed after Ms Leifers’s legal team at the time argued she was mentally incapable of being tried. The photos published Monday on an Israeli news website, Ynet, showed Ms. Leifer being escorted on a plane to Tel Aviv on Sunday evening.

Ms Leifers’s lawyer, Nick Kaufman, said he had not received official confirmation that she had been deported, but had been told he would be sent to Australia this week. Officials at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Justice, the State Attorney’s Office, the police force and the prison service declined to comment, as did the Australian Attorney General’s Office. Mrs. Leifer, an Israeli citizen, moved to Australia in 2001, where she later became the director of Adass Israel, a school for ultra-Orthodox Jewish girls, and then fled to Israel in 2008 after details of her allegations surfaced. attack. The slow pace of the deportation process drew occasional criticism from Australian lawmakers. The issue also involved an ultra-Orthodox minister of the Israeli government from the same sect as Ms. Leifer, Yaakov Litzman, after Israeli police accused him of pressuring psychiatrists to report that Ms. Leifer was not good enough to be judged.

The case focuses on the allegations of three sisters Dassi Erlich, Elly Sapper and Nicole Meyer who say they were abused by Ms. Leifer during her tenure as school principal.

Mrs. Meyer declined to comment Monday on the extradition of Ms. Leifers. But victim rights groups and those close to the three sisters who have spoken publicly about their abuse said they were very happy with the news that Ms Leifer was on her way to Australia. They did not believe this day would come, said Manny Waks, an abuse survivor and chief executive of VoiCSA, a group fighting child sexual abuse in the Jewish community. I know they are fully delighted with the news and they are looking forward to their day in court and to asking Leifer for full account, said Mr. Wax. Ms. Leifer’s trial is unlikely to take place in 2021 because of the logistical challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Mr Kaufman. Upon arrival in Australia, she is expected to appear with video links before a judge who will formally confirm her identity and read the charges, Mr Kaufman said. We hope she will be held in a detention facility that will respect her religious beliefs and allow her contact with lawyers and her family on a regular basis, Mr. Kaufman said.

Mr Kaufman also said the publication of Ms. Leifers’s extradition photos had damaged her dignity. The Australian Attorney General’s Office said in a statement that the government was aware of reports regarding Ms Leifers’ extradition but could not comment on the process until it had formally concluded the extradition process. The Attorney General and the Minister of Foreign Affairs have expressed their gratitude to the Israeli government for its assistance and cooperation in bringing an end to this long-term process, the statement added. Officials at the German police force and Frankfurt airport, where Ms Leifer was reportedly transferred on a flight to Australia, said they could not confirm she was in transit. Patrick Kingsley reported from Jerusalem and Livia Albeck-Ripka from Melbourne. Myra Noveck contributed to the report from Jerusalem.

