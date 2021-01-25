Mthembus’s ethical leadership, commitment to public work hailed





Johannesburg – Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, who died last week, is remembered for his ethical leadership and commitment to public work. Mthembu was honored Monday during a virtual memorial service hosted by the government attended by various ministers. He died Thursday from complications related to Covid-19 and his funeral was on Sunday at his home in eMalahleni. His death remains a shock to many and this was evident in the speeches of ministers and government colleagues. Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said Mthembu had lived his life to the fullest. Pandor said the minister had supported the poor while raising his family and while he also maintained strong relationships. Mthembu was committed to his job as minister, spokesman and ANC whip chief in Parliament, Pandor said. "His great soul will be lost but will not be forgotten. You have achieved far more than the Almighty had planned," Pandor said. ANC MP Mondli Gungubele also spoke about Mthembu's work ethic as a minister and MP. Gungubele said that although many expected Mthembu to have made efforts to rule from the grave when his term as ANC chief whip ended, he did not. Gungubele said Mthembu respected Parliament's position and used himself to be held accountable when he served as a minister in the presidency. "He respected the right of other parties to respect their views and made sure that Parliament is a room where views are respected. Mthembu never decided from the grave and became a responsible minister in Parliament. He fought corruption and was committed. "for good governance. He belonged to the institutions he belonged to," Gungubele said. Mthembu's role as head of government communications during the Covid-19 pandemic also took center stage at the memorial. Statistics General Risenga Maluleke said Mthembu died fighting Covid-19. "He died fighting the war against Covid-19. He is like a soldier who passed and fell during the war. He gives us more courage to defeat this virus. Let us use his memory to make sure that save as many lives as possible, "Maluleke said. Similar messages were also shared by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. She said everything must be done to save lives during the pandemic. Vice President David Mabuza, who gave the praise, said Mthembu's death was a reminder of the evils of the Covid-19 pandemic. Mabuza talked about how Mthembu had overcome the pain when he lost his daughter and his mother. He said that despite this, the ministry inspired hope in others. The Vice President said that for Mthembu, ethical leadership was paramount. "He was an example of ethical leadership, an example of social justice. For him, the role of public service leadership meant that we should not lose in changing the lives of the poor. He stood for the truth," Mabuza said. Politburo







