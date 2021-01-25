Prime Minister Modi meets artists ahead of R-Day parade, urges them to strengthen India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with artists, who will perform at the 75th Republic Day Parade on January 26th, praising the country’s socio-cultural heritage, while urging citizens to do everything they can to improve the country. .

“We did not have the opportunity to sacrifice everything for the freedom of the country, but we have definitely been given the opportunity to give our best. Whatever good we can do for the country, we must do to strengthen India,” he said.

Addressing the participants of the parade, which included dancers, NCC cadets and several others, Prime Minister Modi also said, “When you march along the Rajpath with passion and zeal, every compatriot is filled with enthusiasm. Your views of art, rich culture of country, tradition and heritage, every Indian raises his head with pride “.

“During the preparations for Republic Day, you should have realized how diverse our country is. Many languages, many dialects and different foods, but India is one. The Republic Day parade welcomes the great power of socio-cultural heritage “of our country and the Constitution on which the largest democracy in the world operates,” he said.

Several artists and dancers performed for the Prime Minister in colorful costumes and lively dancing before the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text. Only the title has been changed.