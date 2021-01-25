Coronavirus live: Take criminal action against those circulating vaccine rumors, MHA tells states

India took just six days to administer one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, a number which is higher than that of countries like the US and UK, the Union Ministry of Health said on Sunday as the number of beneficiaries received anti-coronavirus shooting close to 16 lakh.

While on January 24, until 8 o’clock in the morning, almost 16 loops (15,82,201) beneficiaries received the COVID-19 vaccination. In a 24-hour time frame, close to 2 lakhs (1,91,609) people were vaccinated in 3,512 sessions. A total of 27,920 hearings have been conducted so far, the ministry said.

Here are the live updates:

New Delhi

India records another 131 deaths from COVID-19, 13,203 cases

India recorded the lowest number of coronavirus victims in over eight months with 131 other deaths recorded, the health ministry said on January 25th.

The COVID-19 case load increased to 1,06,67,736 with 13,203 more infections. There are 1,84,182 active cases, which is 1.73% of the case load and remained below 2 lakh for the sixth consecutive day, according to Ministry data. PTI

New Delhi

Take criminal action against those circulating vaccine rumors, MHA tells states

In the face of the problem of rumors circulating about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, the Center has urged states to control the spread of such misinformation and advised them to take criminal action against those found to be involved in misinformation and misinformation.

In a communication with the top secretaries of all states and UT, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also strongly emphasized that the National Regulatory Authority in the country has found that the two vaccines – Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and Covaxin, were developed and manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited – were safe and immunogenic.

US

Google opens its space in the US to serve as mass vaccinations COVID-19: Sundar Pichai

Google Indiana-American CEO Sundar Pichai announced Monday that the tech giant will open its premises in the US to serve as COVID-19 mass vaccination sites and pledged more than $ 150 million to promote vaccine education. Google is initially looking at office space within the U.S., but is open to doing the same in other countries, a company official said.

Mr Pichai said, to help with mass vaccination efforts, starting in the United States, Google will put selected facilities such as buildings, parking lots, and open spaces available to anyone who qualifies for the vaccine based on state guidelines. and local

“Vaccine searches near me have increased 5 times since the beginning of the year and we want to make sure we are providing timely and important local responses,” he said.

– PTI

Immune system of regenerated COVID-19 patients can be developed to combat coronavirus variants: Study

People recovering from COVID-19 are protected against the new coronavirus for at least six months, and it is likely to last much longer, according to a study that says the immune system evolves long after infection and can even block mutant forms of the virus.

survey, published in the journalNature, noted that antibodies are produced by immune cells that continue to evolve, presumably due to a constant exposure to virus residues hidden in intestinal tissues.

DELHI

Delhi health system did not collapse during the pandemic: Kejriwal

Delhi faced an extreme level of coronavirus pandemic, but its health system did not collapse due to reforms in recent years and better management, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on January 25th.

In many developed countries and cities like New York, health infrastructure collapsed, but measures such as home isolation prevented such a situation in Delhi, according to Mr Kejriwal.

GOA

Goa Assembly pays homage to COVID-19 victims

A five-day session of the Goa Assembly began Monday with members paying homage to several prominent personalities who recently died and those who underwent COVID-19 in the state.

After the governor’s speech, Chairman Rajesh Patnekar mentioned obituary references to some prominent personalities who have recently died. Members of the Chamber then held a one-minute silence to pay homage to all departed souls.

– PTI

LONDONR

Oxfam demands radical economic rejection for the post-COVID world

The anti-poverty campaign Oxfam on January 25 warned that the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic will lead to the largest increase in registered global inequality if governments do not give up their economies radically.

In a report prepared to inform discussions at World Economic Forums in online panels of political and business leaders this week, Oxfam said the 1,000 richest people have already managed to recoup the losses they recorded in the early days of the pandemic due to jump back to the stock markets.

Mexico

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador tested positive for COVID-19

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador has said he tested positive for COVID-19 and that the symptoms are mild.

“I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19,” he wrote on Twitter. The symptoms are mild, but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward.

Mr Obrador wrote that while recovering Home Secretary Olga Snchez Cordero would take up his post at his daily news conferences.

– PTI

ANDHRA PRADESH

Andhra Pradesh thinks about reopening schools

In a recent meeting with School Education Department officials, YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed school conditions and the challenges ahead. He urged officials to conduct an assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic situation and consider reopening schools, including the primary sectors, in advance from the first week of February.

Italy

Italy to take legal action against vaccine manufacturers for delays

Italy will take legal action against Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca over delays in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to secure agreed supplies instead of seeking reparations, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday.

We are working so that our vaccine plan program does not change, Mr. Di Maio said on state television RAI.

On Saturday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said delays in the supply of vaccines were unacceptable and constituted a serious breach of contractual obligations, adding that Italy would use all available legal remedies.

AUSTRALIA

Australia approves the Pfizer vaccine, which will launch in February 2021

The Australian Medical Regulator has approved the use of its first coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for inoculations to begin next month. The Therapeutic Goods Administration on Monday gave temporary approval to people aged 16 and over to use the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

NEW ZELAND

New Zealand confirms first case of coronavirus per month

New Zealand on Monday confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in the community for months on a 56-year-old woman, but said the close contacts of the recently returned passenger had so far proved negative.

TAMIL NADU

No deaths in Chennai; five positive tests for the UK variant

Chennai reported no deaths due to COVID-19, while the three districts of Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Perambalur saw no new cases, even after 569 people tested positive for the infection on Sunday.

Five people, including three returnees from the UK and two contacts who had previously tested positive for the infection, were found to have contracted the UK variant.

ANDHRA PRADESH

AP reports zero COVID deaths, 158 new cases in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported zero coronavirus deaths and 158 new infections in 24 hours, ending Sunday morning. With the new cases, the total cumulative number rose to 8.87,010, with a cure rate of 99.03%. With a total of 7,147 deaths, the death rate remained at 0.81% and the number of recoveries increased to 8,78,387. In the past day, 155 patients recovered and the number of active cases in the state was set at 1,476.

TAMIL NADU

The National Health Mission chooses the concept of TN mentoring as best practice

The Tamil Nadus mentoring concept involving obstetricians and gynecologists (OGs) for managing prenatal mothers was chosen by the National Health Mission (NHM) as one of the best practices. Through this initiative, over 2.8 lakes of high-risk pregnant women were identified during the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.