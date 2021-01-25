International
Prospects for an AustraliaIndia Trade Agreement
Author: Melissa Conley Tyler, University of Melbourne
Negotiations for AustraliaIndia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) are set to resume once they are suspended in 2015. Australia’s new Minister of Commerce, Dan Tehan has noted that a trade agreement with India will be one of his top priorities.
Why was the original negotiations abandoned? And has anything changed to make a deal more likely now?
There are potential benefits for both countries. the original joint feasibility study found significant tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade in goods and services. He estimated the potential welfare gains of a deal between 0.151.1 per cent of GDP for India and 0.231.17 per cent of GDP for Australia.
Australias India Economic Strategy identifies 10 priority areas to increase trade with India: a key sector (education), three key sectors (agribusiness, resources and tourism) and six promising sectors (energy, health, financial services, infrastructure, sports and science). Recently released India Australian Economic Strategy identifies significant room for growth in exports and investment in 12 focus sectors AND eight emerging sectors.
But after nine rounds between 20112015 overlay many chapters proposed, negotiations suspended.
For India, Australia agricultural exports were one key points. With half of India-related employment in agriculture, all that threatens producers is political dynamite. Australia’s argument that many of its agricultural exports are aimed at ending the market premium and would not shift the production of India’s small farmers fell on deaf ears. Similar dynamics are at play in other sectors where India larger corporations feel threatened from the perspective of increasing competition in the market and will lobby a lot to defend their privileged status. Proposed trade agreements are generally judged by the benefits to domestic producers, not for consumers.
Indies suspicion towards trade has deep roots, starting with the colonial theft of india’s property by india, which (wrongly) was justified as free trade. Trade is often defined in terms of profit or loss, so are India trade deficit of about $ 15 billion (US $ 12 billion) means that trade is seen as such very biased in Australia favor, with different levels of development preventing an equal playing field. Trade agreements with ASEAN, South Korea and Japan have worsened India’s trade deficit.
For Australia, one of the most politically sensitive points was India’s desire for a smoother visa regime for Indian workers. Other concerns reported include threats from parasites on imported mango and impact on steel and food processing. In general, the meaning was that India did not offer enough to make a valid deal. The diplomatic description in 2018 was that negotiating positions are far apart to make the completion of a CECA a realistic objective in the near future.
After the talks were suspended, Australia focused on holding India in negotiations Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership (RCEP) for many countries as a way to reach a trade pact, with CECA to follow.
What is different today?
The biggest difference is in the broader context of the AustraliaIndia relationship. Partly motivated by concerns about China, India and Australia raised their relationship with one Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at the Virtual Leaders Summit in June 2020.
While India may want to value Australia away from what it would see as an unhealthy dependence on China, it is unlikely to make trade concessions for wider security gains. India’s room for maneuver given domestic policy is narrow, as recent farm demonstrations show, and it is unlikely to spend political capital on a deal seen as anything other than very favorable to Indian industry.
The fact that India is also watching reviving trade talks with the United States and with European union, suspended in 2013, suggests there may be some change in its trade orientation. Reforms to reduce bureaucracy have improved his ease of doing business ranking and has introduced the policies they require encourage foreign investment.
But India’s decision to pull out of the RCEP suggests that concerns remain about trade deficits and unemployment, with industry and traders playing a blocking role. While there are voices arguing for another approach for trade agreements, this remains a minority view. only 525 percent India ‘s international trade is covered by deals compared to 70 percent for Australia.
From the Australian side, the government is under pressure to promote the diversification of export markets due to China’s restrictions on the value of exports at least $ 20 billion AU ($ 15.4 billion) To agreements under negotiation, The AustraliaEU Free Trade Agreement is the only one nearing completion after nine rounds. Negotiations for a Australia Agreement have just begun while Israel, Switzerland and others are in the feasibility study phase.
With both governments wanting to show that they are doing something for the economies that are hurting badly, even just resuming negotiations can have political benefit. There can be no rush to put in strong yards to reach agreement, with there are no talks yet despite being announced in June.
What is on the negotiating table may not be much better than in 2015, but both Australia and India may be more willing to accept it. The most appealing option may be a relatively thin deal of largely symbolic value, though this would hurt Australian trade negotiators. Those who want to nurture economic relations may seek other avenues beyond a formal agreement.
Melissa Conley is Tyler a researcher at the Institute of Asia, University of Melbourne.
