International
Coyote variants in France: Isolation and blockage needed
Older people in France need to be isolated for the next two months and the country needs to impose a new blockade to deal with the new Covid-19 variants, said the countries’ top scientific adviser.
Professor Jean-Franois Delfraissy, President of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Government Scientific Council, told the news service BFMTV: In the next two months, [I recommend] a form of voluntary self-isolation [for older and the most fragile] to be protected from new variants.
The professor said we should probably move towards a deadlock and follow the example of Ireland and the UK, both of which have imposed deadlocks as new variants continue to spread.
Variants and blocking
On the topic of new variants, the professor said: The public should understand that the new variants – from the UK, South Africa, Brazil and now California – have completely changed the game over the last three weeks. Why Because they appear from many directions.
Because they have a higher percentage of contagion and accelerate the virus.
These variants are equivalent to a second pandemic. I do not say these words easily. If the virus wave and the UK variant are confirmed, this is an essential moment of vigilance. We can not stop it from spreading.
If we continue to do nothing more, we will be in a very difficult position by mid-March.
Read more: The new Covid variant in the dominant UK in France until March
The professor suggested that the school holidays could be adjusted by adding an extra week or grouping the holidays together. He said: We can find ourselves with a form of blockage in parallel with the holidays, to reduce the spread of the virus.
He said an early study showed that we are in about 2% of cases [of the new UK variant]… we have data showing that the virus in the UK is in place of 7, 8, or even 9% in certain areas, including the Paris region.
The professor said that the South African variant was about 1% of the cases and that there was also a risk of the Brazilian variant spreading, as we have an entry point [into France] through French Guiana.
Blocking decision ‘not taken’
The government has clearly stated many times that it has no definite plans to impose a new blockade on France.
Government spokesman Gabriel Attal reiterated the issue yesterday on the news programSunday in politics.
He said“No decision has been made, the coming days will be decisive. We are seeing a higher spread of the virus in France. Less is less than our neighbor [countries] but it is spreading, but without any exponential growth at this stage.
“Basically, all the scenarios are on the table. Each time, we take into account what we have learned.”
The government has said it will have to evaluate the results of the current curfew – which was recently extended to cover the entire country a little over a week ago – before taking any further decision on the blockade.
Read more: France will not wait to impose a new blockade if the curfew fails
Vaccination goals and changes?
The professor also suggested that the new variants could eventually lead to a change in vaccination strategy in France.
He said: Do these variants respond to vaccines? We have some answers with the UK version, it seems – from the early data – that the answers … on the contrary, the South African and Brazil variants [suggest] there is no protection.
From early data, an American study shows that with the South African variant, there is a decrease in effectiveness by about 40%.
Professor Delfraissy also cast doubt on the ambitious vaccination targets set by Health Minister Olivier Vran last week.
Late last week, the health minister told the news program 20 hours, in the channel TF1 that perhaps 1.3 to 1.4 million people will be vaccinated by the end of January and that the goal was for the entire eligible population to be vaccinated by the end of August.
He said the number of people vaccinated would rise to 4 million by the end of February, 9 million in March, 20 million in late April, 30 million in late May, 43 million in late June, 57 million by at the end of at least July and 70 million – that is, the entire population – by the end of August.
Read more: France aims to open Covid blows for everyone by the end of August
But Professor Delfraissy disagrees with the chronology of health ministers.
He said: “The problem of a relative shortage of vaccines exists across Europe, and it is also the case in the US. We will vaccinate the maximum number of people, maybe 6-8 million by mid-April. It will take us a long time.
By the end of the summer, we will have vaccinated 40% of the population, no more.
The comments come as France reached its target of one million vaccinations early last week.
