Money Laundering: Properties of TN firms attached





The Enforcement Directorate has attached 1,081 properties worth 207 crore in Chennai, Madurai and Ramanathapuram, in connection with a case involving Disc Assets Lead India Limited and others for investor fraud allegations of 1,273 crore. The assets spread over 3,850 acres are in the name of Disc Assets Lead India, Eagles Eye Real Estate, Meadow Realtors and their key managerial executives. They have joined as part of a money laundering investigation based on an FIR registered by the Economic Violations arm of Tamil Nadu police, the agency said. According to ED, Disc Agrotech Limited also known as Disc Asset Promoters India Limited and Disc Asset Lead India Limited was incorporated in 2006. It is alleged that its directors, V. Janarthanan, N. Umashankar, N. Arun Kumar, C. Srinivasan, T. Shyamchander and S. Jeevalatha, raised funds in installments from a large number of people in different parts of Tamil Nadu, promising them land in return. The ED investigation revealed that company executives had moved several other entities, including Dal Marketing Solutions Private Limited and Aiyan Marketing Solutions Private Limited, to raise money from the public on behalf of Disc Assets Lead India Limited bypassing legal securities barriers. and the Exchange Board Act of India. They collected 1,273 crore. The funds were used to buy real estate in Tamil Nadu, on behalf of the company, its directors and other unrelated entities. A large portion moved through entities navigated by them with their close relatives as directors or partners. The accused persons deceived its depositors by not giving them land or returning their investments, the agency said, adding that N. Umashankar, N. Arun Kumar and A. Saravana Kumar were previously arrested in the money laundering case. .

