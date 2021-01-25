Abuse survivor Grace Tame was named Australian of the Year





A 26-year-old woman who demanded legal changes so she could talk about sexual abuse survivors has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors

CANBERRA, Australia – A 26-year-old woman who demanded legal changes so she could talk about sexual abuse survivors has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was awarded the prize at a ceremony in Canberra on Monday. Tame became the first woman in the state of Tasmania to gain the right to publicly name herself as a sexual abuse survivor, allowing her to talk about the abuse she went through as a 15-year-old in the hands of a math teacher. Prior to her legal victory, Tame was barred from speaking publicly about the crimes in which she was a victim, while her abuser who was jailed was legally capable of telling his story. Such laws were often created to protect victims of assault by keeping their identities secret, but they were not accountable to those who wished to speak out. Tame said he was paying the price for all child sexual abuse survivors. This is for us, she said. After advocacy by Tame and Nina Funnell, who launched the #Let Speak campaign, Tasmanian laws banning survivors from speaking out were overturned. I remember he coming upstairs, blocking the door. I remember what he said without telling anyone. ‘I remember he saying Dont make a sound,’ “Tame said. Well listen to me now using my voice against a growing chorus of voices that will not be silenced. Tame said she wants a greater focus on educating and preventing sexual assault on children. She said psychological cleansing and manipulation by abusers is a big problem. They thrive when we fight among ourselves and arm all our weaknesses, Tame said. This year and beyond, my focus is empowering survivors and education as a key means of prevention. Other high prizes were awarded to three other women. Aboriginal Elder Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr-Baumann was named Australian Senior of the Year. The 73-year-old activist, educator and artist became the first Aboriginal qualified teacher in the Northern Territory state in 1975. Kenyan refugee Rosemary Kariuki was named Local Hero of Australia for her work helping female migrants fight loneliness and the unknown while settling in their new communities. And the title of New Australian of the Year went to Adelaide student and social entrepreneur Isobel Marshall, who co-founded a high school menstrual products company TABOO, with the goal of lowering the stigma around periods and helping women have products.

