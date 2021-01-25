China weakens India’s vaccine diplomacy





China on Monday tried to downplay so-called competitive vaccine diplomacy with India, saying there should be no rivalry between countries over the supply of anti-Covid pictures to other nations. It is up to each country to decide which Covid-19 vaccine it wants to use and there should be no fierce competition or confrontation, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday. On this issue, there should be no fierce competition and certainly no confrontation, said ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, answering a question from Chinese media representatives if India was sending millions of doses of vaccines to South Asian countries to rival diplomacy. of Chinas vaccines. We look forward to and hope that more countries can produce safer and more effective vaccines and provide them in more developing countries to benefit more people, Zhao said. The urgent task for the international community is to work together to fight the pandemic, Zhao said, adding that Covid-19 vaccines are a global public good and it is up to each country to decide which vaccine to use. We have collaborated with specially developing countries in various ways and offered our best support to those in need. We continue to promote the fair distribution and application of vaccines worldwide to benefit more people, he said. Chinese state media, the Global Times, however, has published critical stories about vaccines made in India and whether India has the capacity to supply the pictures worldwide. A recent article in the nationalist tabloid not only raised questions about India’s ability to produce post-fire vaccines at the Serum Institute, but also claimed that Indians in China were embracing Chinese vaccines. Observers and Internet users questioned India’s ability to produce and produce high-quality vaccines after a fire destroyed a factory at India’s largest vaccine maker and caused five deaths Thursday, the article said. Four days after the launch of the world’s largest inoculation machine, India has already started exporting domestically produced Covid-19 vaccines to neighboring countries, raising concerns over its production capacity, given domestic vaccination pressure and global demand, said the tabloid article published last week. However, some experts doubt that India is unable to meet domestic demand and fulfill its promises to supply vaccines to the rest of the world in a short period of time, the article said. Several countries in Latin America, West Asia and Asia had recorded doses for Chinas vaccine developers by the beginning of the month; state media say 17 countries have purchased Chinese vaccines. But there have been complaints about the slow supply of vaccines from China and not enough information about them.

