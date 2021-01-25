Preliminary start of Turkey-Greece talks after a year of squabbling





Exploratory talks at Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace were the 61st round of meetings between frequent rivals since discussions began in 2002. Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attended the meeting and stressed Turkey’s commitment. Under the strong leadership of our president, it is possible to solve all problems, including the Aegean, and we have the will for that, he wrote on Twitter. Regional peace and stability is in everyone’s interest. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency quoted diplomatic sources as saying the steps to address the latest developments were discussed at the four-hour meeting. However, Athens was more reserved in its remarks. These are not negotiations and do not have a binding effect, Greek government spokesman Christos Tarantilis said on Monday. The goal is to catch the thread from the point where contacts were severed in 2016 to see if there is a convergence point in order to lead us into negotiations. He added that future talks would be limited to defining economic zones and the continental shelf in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean. Turkey has previously demanded that other issues be included, such as airspace and the demilitarization of Greece’s Aegean islands. Since the last round in March 2016, Turkey has encouraged thousands of migrants to cross the Greek border and sent gas search vessels into the waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus. Confrontation in the seas around Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete last summer saw warships overshadowing each other, leading to a collision between Turkish and Greek ships on one occasion. As well as addressing tensions between frequent rivals, Ankara hopes the talks will soften relations with the European Union and convince the new Biden administration in Washington of its credibility as an international partner. Trust between Turkey, Europe and the US has been eroded in recent years by issues including refugees, Ankara’s foreign policy, the purchase of Russian air defense missiles and human rights. Turkey’s ban on its search for energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean and a easing of fiery rhetoric that had alarmed European leaders paved the way for the Istanbul talks. Last week, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Brussels to meet with EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell and to stress Ankara ‘s desire to restore relations. This message is one supported by Erdogan, who has been drawn from remarks such as those made in October in which he questioned the mental health of French President Emmanuel Macron. Economic issues also weigh heavily on Ankara. As the coronavirus pandemic has sown deep financial problems, tensions between Turkey and the EU, its main trading partner, have also played a role. Further US sanctions Washington imposed sanctions last month on Russian missile purchases are another concern after Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Ankara of not acting as an ally should. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos