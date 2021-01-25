The TSMC COVID-19 countermeasures were increased after the fresh blast





A report today says TSMC COVID-19 countermeasures are rising sharply following a new coronavirus outbreak in Taiwan Apple Patent reports. TSMC announced today that employees who have visited Taoyuan Hospital Ministry for medical treatment or consultation will not be able to enter their factory as the hospital is experiencing an expanded set of COVID-19 cases. The Central Epidemic Command Center announced yesterday that contacts regarding Taoyuan from Jan. 6 to Jan. 19 will now have to live in isolation for 14 days. It is estimated that nearly 5,000 people will be registered in quarantine. They will be inspected and subjected to 7 days of independent health management. In response to the epidemic situation, TSMC is strictly implementing all necessary preventive measures that require employees to update their health statements and monitor body temperature daily, in addition to strengthening employee awareness of epidemic prevention. Further, TSMC reminded employees to avoid unnecessary face-to-face contacts; avoid entering and leaving medical institutions; reduce visitors or visitors to TSMC; and make more use of online dating tools. TSMC also recommends reducing employee participation in external education and training or trade and academic exchange activities; avoid attending large-scale rallies inside and outside, and cancel non-core rallies and activities. The hospital is located near the TSMC plant which produces Apple A-series and M1 chips. TSMC has a significant technical advantage over rival chip manufacturers. The A14 chip is made with a 5nm process, this year’s iPhone is expected to use an upgraded version of this, while the company is already making plans for a 3nm process for the iPhone 2023. It is also expected to make chips for Intel, with a report which claims the company is already doing so. The coronavirus has significantly changed smartphone usage, with some of those changes expected to be permanent or at least lasting. Photo:Ashkan ForouzaniINbreak FTC: We use links automatically linked to revenue. More Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

