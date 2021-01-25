Bullet Train: Larson & Toubro bags contract for procurement, fabrication of bridges yet | Company News

New Delhi: Larson & Toubro on Monday (January 25th) won one more Bullet Train contract over which the company entered into the contract for the procurement and fabrication of 28 more bridges for the Bullet Train. The contract, worth Rs 1390 crore, was awarded to Larson & Toubro IHI Infrastructure Systems (Consortium), which is a consortium of Indian and Japanese companies.

It is estimated that around 70,000 MT of steel will be used to fabricate these steel bridges and Indian Steel industries and their allied supply chains will receive a major boost.

The National High Speed ​​Limited Railway Corporation (NHSRCL) has awarded the Contract for Procurement and Fabrication of 28 steel bridges (Superstructure) for crossing over railway lines, rivers, highways, roads and other structures (Package P-4) for Mumbai -Ahmedabad High- Railway Speed ​​Corridor, today.

The NHSRCL has already awarded civil contracts for the construction of 64% of the MAHSR extension which includes five (5) HSR stations (Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Anand / Nadiad, a train depot in Surat and a 350-meter mountain tunnel.

Of the total length of 508 km, a maximum extension of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed ​​Railway (MAHSR) will be covered by the viaduct, which excludes the 21 km long tunnel near Mumbai. The MAHSR overpass crossing (487 km) will extend over National Highways, Dedicated Fear Corridor Trails (DFCs), Railroad Indian Railways and rivers in many countries. Most of the viaduct is made of concrete (PSC box, Girder). However, when the extension requirement will be more than 60 meters, steel superstructures are planned, as beyond a point PSC structures become heavy and steel superstructures are considered to be more workable and efficient.

In total, 28 steel bridges with individual spaces ranging from 60 meters to 130 meters will be built for the project. The length of all joined steel bridges will be approximately 4.5 km and their construction would involve more than 70,000 tonnes of steel fabrication.

To this end, in the initial stages, steel superstructure work was assigned to Japan Lead (JV) companies, as the work required the construction of high quality Japanese steel superstructure bridges for high-speed rail. But while the Make in India perspective took off and while steel structure fabrication is being executed by Indian companies for all other railway projects, the NHSRCL took a keen interest in opening the steel structure fabrication bid to Indian companies as well. .

In discussion with the Japanese side on opening steel superstructure works for Indian companies also, a High Power Committee composed of experts from Indian and Japanese side namely NHSRCL, India Experts and JRTT was formed in March 2019.

The main task of the committee was to assess the ability of the various Indian manufacturers and to ensure that they could be entrusted with the work in question. The committee was also charged with the responsibility of recommending the required improvements to Indian manufacturers so that their fabrication quality would be in line with Japanese and global HSR standards.

Over a period of the next few months, the Committee visited various factories in India to assess their capabilities and interacted with several reputable manufacturers regarding their infrastructure structure, quality control systems, workforce capabilities and previous experience in rail bridge production. In addition to all this, the Committee also visited the steel manufacturing facilities in Japan in October 2019.

According to the committee, the production of steel bridges can be achieved by Indian manufacturing companies as they have all the infrastructure equipment and with the support of highly skilled human resources and a systematic human training system the required level of quality can be achieved.

Indian companies can achieve the same technical and engineering finesse of Japanese steel bridges by learning, training. Some leading Indian companies already have the infrastructure required to fabricate this level.

Technicians, engineers, construction workers will be exposed to the standards of teaching, training, instruction and development of high quality skills required for the construction and fabrication of the HSR bridge. Systematic contributions from Japan and other countries that have built HSRs can further help improve workflow systems and update the workforce here to meet set standards. To achieve this, some additional conditions were included in the tender as explained below.