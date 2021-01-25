Explanator: Why do pirates attack ships in the Gulf of Guinea?





LAGOS (Reuters) – Pirates are stepping up attacks on ships in the West African Gulf of Guinea, challenging regional navies. On Saturday, pirates from Nigeria abducted 15 sailors from a Turkish container ship and killed one. Pirates in the Gulf of Guinea abducted 130 sailors in 22 separate incidents last year, accounting for all but five of those caught at sea worldwide. WHO ARE THE PIRATES AND WHY ATTACK? The pirates come from the troubled Nigeria Delta, experts say. The region produces most of the nations oil, but it is unfortunately underdeveloped, damaged by pollution and has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country. Gangs of men desperate for money engage in a variety of illegal but lucrative activities, including kidnapping, stealing and refining oil, and piracy. They often bring the kidnapped crew into the streams that meander through the swampy region. Why do pirates kidnap more sailors? The International Maritime Bureau has tracked a steady increase in kidnappings in recent years, affecting everyone from fishermen to the international supertanker crew. Pirates who once stole cargo, or siphon oil, discovered that some companies would pay large sums for the ransom of abducted crew. In recent years the fall in oil prices and Nigeria’s second recession in five years have exacerbated unemployment and economic hardship. Max Williams, chief compliance officer for security firm Africa Risk Compliance, said Saturday’s attack reflects even more risk. Breaking the castle and killing a crew member is a serious escalation, Williams said. Williams added that further offshore attacks – Saturday’s attack took place 200 nautical miles offshore – reflect increasing sophistication, as ships further offshore are less likely to have naval defenses. WHAT IMPACT ON TR TRADE? The Gulf of Guinea is bordered by more than 20 countries. Water is the main route for everything from steel to soda in a region that relies heavily on imports and the main export route for oil, cocoa and other commodities. Ships still carry the lucrative route, but at a cost. Jakob Larsen, head of security with the BIMCO trade association, said insurance costs are rising due to the attacks and freight rates are more expensive as some ships evade the region, reducing the number of ships available. Kidnapping and securing reward can also cost shipping companies several million dollars a year, though most refuse to discuss specifics for fear it could make covered ships a target. Such costs are usually passed on to consumers, and Larsen said there are also high indirect costs due to business and investment failing to materialize. WHAT ANSWER DID THEY HAVE BEEN? In 2013, 25 countries in the region developed the Yaounde Code, which established coordination on piracy and other maritime crimes. Nigeria has its Deep Blue initiative to develop maritime surveillance and security and last year secured its first conviction under a new anti-piracy law. Most countries in the region ban international fleets or private security personnel armed from their waters. Foreign fleets, such as France, Spain and Italy, already patrol the regions in international waters, but BIMCO said there is an urgent need for a coordinated international law enforcement operation. Denmarks AP Moller Maersk, the world’s largest container line, agrees. International mandates were found to secure the Strait of Hormuz and the Indian Ocean, said Aslak Ross, head of maritime standards at Maersks. So we need to be able to find a mandate in West Africa. Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Copenhagen; Edited by Giles Elgood

