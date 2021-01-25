Explained: Protests in Europe over the new Covid-19 blockade become violent

Over the weekend, protests against the Covid-19 blockade shook the Netherlands, Denmark and Spain, as some European governments began the new year by increasing restrictions on movement amid concerns over more contagious variants of the coronavirus.

Netherlands

On Saturday, the Netherlands launched its first overnight pandemic ban, which is said to be the first countries since World War II. Bars and restaurants have remained closed since October, and non-core schools and shops closed in December.

Under curfew rules, which are scheduled to continue until at least February 9, no one is allowed to leave the house between 9pm and 4:30am, with violators risking a 95-euro fine.

On Saturday evening, protesters opened fire on a Covid-19 testing center in the northern fishing town of Urk, and many people threw stones and fireworks at police. Danish Health Minister Hugo de Jonge described the incident as going across all borders, and local municipal officials called it not only unacceptable, but also a slap in the face, especially to local health authority staff who do everything they can in test center to help people from Urk.

The next day, demonstrators gathered in the southern city of Eindhoven to protest the curfew, resulting in clashes with police. Several agitators smashed windows, set off fireworks, set cars on fire and looted supermarkets, and police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters.

The capital Amsterdam also witnessed protests, this Sunday being the second in a row. Here, protesters took part in a banned demonstration in Museum Central Square and video images showed a police water cannon spraying people grouped against a wall of the Van Gogh Museum, an Associated Press report said.

Dutch police said they fined 3,600 people across the country and arrested 25 on Saturday evening. The protests are also believed to have been sparked by the recently discovered child subsidy scandal that has led to the collapse of the Dutch government. A DW report on the upcoming elections in March said “the political debate is heating up” and there is “more concern and people are disappointed that things are taking too long, that the coronavirus is not disappearing and that the Netherlands is doing very badly with vaccines.”

Denmark

On Saturday, protests against restrictions on the closure of Denmarks turned violent and a figure of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was burned. Five people were arrested, according to The Local Denmark.

The Men in Black group holds a demonstration in Copenhagen on Saturday, January 23, 2021. (AP)

Over 1000 gathered in the capital Copenhagen to take part in the protest organized by a group calling itself the Men in Black. Freedom for Denmark and we have had enough were some of the slogans that were hailed.

The life-size doll representing Frederiksen, which was burned, put a mark on her neck saying She should and should be killed, calling for condemnation from across the political spectrum. Copenhagen police said Sunday they were investigating the incident and could make further arrests.

Spain

The protests rocked the capital Madrid on Saturday as 1,300 gathered in the city center, prompting police to fine 216 people with fines of up to 700 euros, El Pas reported.

People take part in a protest in support of coronavirus deniers and against government restrictions in central Madrid, Spain, on Saturday, January 23, 2021. (AP)

Among the slogans raised were we want to breathe, and Illa, Illa, Illa, disguise themselves, referring to Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa, and placards reading that they do not allow us to work, plandemia and Covid 1984.

The march, which was organized by a group called Knowledge and Collective Free People, also took place when cases in the Madrid region have tripled in the last 30 days, with hospitals receiving more than twice the number of patients and ICUs. of those working at 129% of their capacity, the El Pas report said.

Interpretation of anger

Writing in the Journal of World Politics, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace experts Thomas Carothers and Benjamin Press have categorized protests against the first blockade in some parts of the world in recent months into three types.

The first is the pro-civic libertarian movements which have taken place mainly in the developed countries of the West, where participants have taken up issues with governments restricting their personal freedoms. These attract large crowds an example being the August 29 protest in Germany, when 38,000 protested in front of the national parliament in Berlin.

The second type is seen developing in emerging economies with large informal sectors, where agitators aim at the impact of blockages on their livelihoods. Such protests were seen in Mexico, South Africa and Belgium, where hospitality and retail workers protested against restrictions on personal activities, Carothers and the Press write.

The third type of protests are those that oppose the way blockade restrictions are being enforced, accusing authorities of arbitrary actions or the use of excessive force. In Chinas Xinjiang province, the home of the persecuted Uighur ethnic minority, there have been online protests in which social media users have described allegedly cruel measures imposed during the blockade.