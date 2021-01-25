Vladimir Putin’s regime is in skids

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set editorial policies and does not contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or at bangordailynews.com.

When Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny returned to Moscow on Sunday after recovering in Germany from a poisoning attempt by the FSB’s domestic spy agency, the regime-friendly media faithfully failed to mention his arrival. With one notable exception: Vremya, the main Russian state television news show.

Apparently someone out there hoped to win favor with the Kremlin because they briefly mentioned Navalny three-quarters of the way through the two-hour Sunday program. In fact, they compared Navalny’s trip home to the famous return of Vladimir Lenins to Russia in 1917 and suggested that he was as much a danger to Russia as Lenin had been.

Lenin overthrew the volatile Democratic Provisional Government in a military coup, ousted Russia from World War I, and launched a 73-year-old totalitarian regime that cost at least 20 million Russian lives in purges, famines, and minor repressive actions. Is Navalny really such a big risk?

The ambitious presenter in Vremya will probably not get the job he wanted, because President Vladimir Putin really would not have liked to look at his most vocal critic compared to his stature with Lenin, a veritable world-historical figure. Putin himself does not mention the name Navalnys at all.

The Russians can not even put a name on the system under which they live, as illustrated by the confusion of poor Vremya presenters. It is certainly not a democracy, although there are regular elections. It is definitely not Communist, although most of the top figures of the regimes were Communists before discovering a better path to power and wealth.

In fact, the Putin regime is by no means a system. His only ideology is a traditional Russian nationalism that is easy compared to religious and racist blood and land movements like Trumps in the United States and Modis in India. It is a purely personal regime and is unlikely to survive its overthrow or overthrow.

Putin has been in power for 20 years and he has just changed the constitution with a referendum that allows him to stay in power until 2036. But that seems impossible, partly because he is already 68 years old and partly because the new generation of Russians is becoming anxious and upset.

Navalny is a brave man who has gone home voluntarily to face a spell in Putin’s prisons. (He missed two probation meetings for a suspended sentence on embezzlement charges confused because he was in Germany recovering from the FSB assassination attempt.) But his role in Russian politics so far had been more than revolutionary. .

His supporters do their homework and make clever, sharp videos detailing the regime’s scandalous financial abuses (the latest is a $ 1 billion virtual tour of Putin’s new seaside palace in the Black Sea near Novorossiysk), but he probably he is not the man who will finally oust Putin. What he is doing with great effect is mobilizing tech-savvy young people.

Since 2018, the average age of protesters in anti-Putin demonstrations, mostly related to Navalny in one way or another, has dropped by a decade and their courage has increased in proportion. Moreover, their attitude towards the regime now goes towards contempt. Rightly so: consider, for example, the last two assassinations by regime operatives.

In 2018, the GRU, the Russian military intelligence agency, sent two agents to England to kill defender Sergei Skripov and his daughter, Julia. The agents made two trips to Salisbury because they could not find the right home, they were tracked by CCTV at every step of the way and finally left very little novichok (nerve poison) on the door handle to kill the targets.

Equally rude and bumpy was the FSB’s attack on Navalny in Tomsk, where novichok was put in his shoes. Once again, the target survived, and then the investigative site Bellingcat was able to track down FSB agents who tracked Navalny on 40 flights for several years before the killing took place.

Neither the agency is suitable for 21st century service nor the regime they both serve. The Russians have endured it for a long time because they were exhausted and ashamed of the savage political banditry of the 1990s, but Putin’s credit for ending it has been exhausted. He may still be in power for years, but this is a slide regime.