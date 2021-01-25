Navalny’s team calls for new protests in Russia over his release

Moscow (AP) allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces years in prison, are calling for new protests next weekend to demand his release, following a wave of demonstrations that drew tens of thousands. the whole country in a challenging challenge to President Vladimir Putin.

Mass rallies took place Saturday in over 100 cities in what observers said were the largest in years, and Navalny supporters urged protesters to keep up the pressure.

Navalny strategist Leonid Volkov wrote on Twitter on Monday for more demonstrations on January 31 in all Russian cities. … For Navalny freedom. For our freedom. For justice.

During Saturday’s protests, more than 3,700 people were arrested, according to OVD-Info, a human rights group that monitors political arrests. The group said the number was a record in its nine years of operation. More than 1,400 occurred in Moscow alone also a record, according to Russian media.

Authorities launched more than a dozen criminal investigations into Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian cities on charges of inciting riots, involving minors in illegal activities, violence against police, roadblocks, hooliganism and property damage. Navalny’s team said Russia’s Investigative Committee is also investigating violations of virus-related restrictions.

Dozens of Navalny associates in various cities were arrested in the days before the protests.

Alexander Peredruk, the longtime partner of the legal aid group Apologia of Protest involved in protecting more than 1,000 detainees from Saturday’s protests, called the authorities’ response unprecedented.

Navalny, an anti-corruption activist and Putin’s fiercest critic, was arrested Jan. 17 as he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had spent nearly five months recovering from nerve agent poisoning blamed on the Kremlin.

He was sentenced to 30 days in prison but faces years in prison, with authorities accusing him of violating the terms of a suspended sentence in a 2014 sentence for financial misconduct. Navalny has said the sentence was politically motivated.

Navalny’s arrest and detention of demonstrators sparked outrage both inside and outside the country. Some Western officials suggested imposing additional sanctions on Russia over its detention of Navalny.

The German government condemns the disproportionately harsh action by Russian security forces against peaceful protesters, condemns the use of force against citizens demonstrating peacefully, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokeswoman Steffen Seibert. He called for the immediate release of Navalny and the demonstrators, saying the strike was another example of the extremely problematic treatment of dissidents in the Russian Federation.

In Russia, public outrage was further fueled by an investigation the Navalny team launched into what they called the Putin palace. A two-hour video posted on YouTube on January 19 claims that a generous palace was built for Putin in the Black Sea through an elaborate corruption scheme. It has since received over 86 million views.

The Kremlin has denied that the property had anything to do with the president. Speaking to students via video Monday, Putin himself addressed the allegations, calling them an attempt to “brainwash our citizens and saying that none of the ones mentioned there as my property has never been and does not belong to me or my relatives relatives.

Asked about Saturday’s protests, Putin said all people have the right to express their views within the limits set by law. He cited the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and said those who took part in it were facing between 15 and 25 years, as if for domestic terrorism.

They also came up with political slogans. But outside the law. Why should everything be allowed outside the law here? No, said Putin.

Russian protests and strikes seem to have further strained Russia-US relations

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Saturday condemned the use of harsh tactics against protesters and journalists and called on authorities to release Navalny and “all those arrested for exercising their universal rights.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of meddling in Russia’s internal affairs, after the US Embassy in Moscow posted a warning on its website detailing the time and place of rallies in various Russian cities and urging citizens to US to avoid them.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov presented a protest to US Ambassador John Sullivan over social media posts in support of illegal rallies by the US Embassy in Moscow.

The ministry said it also considered the US State Department spokesman’s statement inappropriate.

