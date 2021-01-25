Chinese and Indian troops clash on their controversial border





NEW DELHI Indian and Chinese troops have clashed along their disputed Himalayan border, according to media and military reports Monday, as Beijing quietly intensifies pressure against its southern neighbor with new interventions in the territory claimed by both sides. Details about the latest clash remain vague and Indian officials downplayed the events. Indian media and independent military analysts said the clash took place a few days ago and that soldiers on both sides were injured, although no fatalities were reported. The Indian military has only said that a small skirmish took place last week north of Sikkim, an Indian mountain state bordering China. The confrontation was resolved by local commanders according to established protocols, reads a statement from the Indian Army, without explaining how the confrontation took place or whether anyone was injured.

Chinese officials were even more outspoken. At a regularly scheduled press conference Monday, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, stressed that the two sides were holding military talks. Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times, a nationalist tabloid controlled by the Communist Party, called the reports fake news and said minor frictions occur frequently. Although details were scarce, reports of a clash show that tensions are still boiling between the two Asian giants, who waged a war in 1962 and have since carefully observed each other on their unresolved border. Tensions erupted in June when troops from both countries became embroiled in a deadly clash along the border of the Ladakh region in northern India. No shots were fired in that battle, stemming from a tacit understanding that neither side along the strained Himalayan border should use firearms. Still, the deaths of more than 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops exposed the growing aggression of the two countries, which are ruled by nationalist leaders with little political incentive to withdraw. About 100,000 troops from the Indian and Chinese military are now facing non-hospitable mountain crossings in sub-zero temperatures in the Ladakh region alone, military experts estimate. Since the summer, both sides have tried to ease tensions. But in India, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is struggling with reports that China is far from violating controversial borders.

The NDTV report on new structures built in the rugged mountainous area is difficult to verify independently. Two Indian government officials in Arunachal said the Chinese had recently built villages in disputed areas along the border in places that once held only a few remote military posts. Where the army had lived, some civilians also began living there, said DJ Borah, a senior district official based in the area. When asked about the new village, officials at the Indian Foreign Ministry referred to a statement given to NDTV in which the ministry said it was aware of the latest report and that China has undertaken such infrastructure-building activity in several years. last. Leaders of the main opposition party in India have criticized Mr. Modi to remain silent on the matter. China is expanding its occupation of Indian territory, Rahul Gandhi, leader of the party, Indian National Congress, said on Twitter. Chinese officials do not deny that there are new villages in the area. But they say the area is in China.

The normal construction of China on its territory is entirely a matter of sovereignty, said Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, this month. Local leaders in Arunachal Pradesh interviewed by The New York Times said Chinese forces have been slowly but steadily cutting small pieces of Indian territory, much like the strategy China has shown in the South China Sea and along its border with Butane. Military analysts call this the sausage cut. Longju was our place, said Chatung Mra, a bank manager, using the local name for the general area where the Chinese village is now located. Our ancestors lived there. We feel very bad but what can we do? Mr. Mra asked. We cannot fight them. The area in question is at the foot of the Himalayas and more than 1,500 miles from New Delhi, the capital. Official Indian maps showed the Longju area stretches several miles within India, said local leaders who visited near the disputed area. But China, they said, has controlled it effectively since 1959. In recent years, they said, China has engaged in a host of construction projects along the border and has made areas once accessible to people on the Indian side now inaccessible. The Chinese infrastructure campaign, local leaders said, surpassed what India has done and has been effective in absorbing disputed areas in China. Our country was once up to five or six kilometers beyond Longju, said Tungpo Mra, a leader of Mra, a local ethnic group. Now everything is in China’s control.

Taro Bamina, the general secretary of an Arunachal youth group, was particularly disappointed and helped organize a protest last week that included hundreds of demonstrators in Daporijo, a market town in Arunachal. This is our motherland, said Mr. Bamina. We wanted to tell the government of India. Why didn’t you take care of that? What local leaders are reporting in Arunachal is similar to what local leaders in Ladakh have reported more than 2,000 miles away. In recent years, according to Ladakh executives, China has stepped up construction projects along the border with India, which zig-zags through high mountain passes and has never been marked. The result is that China can move troops and civilians to border countries much faster than India. Chinese and Indian military commanders continue to hold talks along the disputed border in the Ladakh region. In the meantime, Ladakhi shepherds have complained that they had to chase Chinese vehicles that bravely passed through India.

Sushant Singh, a senior fellow at the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi and an Indian Army veteran, said the recent clash in Sikkim, an area where India had expected to have a strategic advantage because it has more troops, suggested that tensions increased as the ground melted. If you see it in the light of everything that is happening, said Mr. Singh, it means that, next summer, we are seeing a very tense situation. Steven Lee Myers contributed to reporting from Seoul, South Korea.







