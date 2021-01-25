



The people of the Unifying Church are recognized in the Australian Day Honor List 2021, for their contribution to the church and community. Governor-General David Hurley announced the 2021 Honorary List, which contains 845 names in total. The individuals we celebrate today come from all parts of our great nation and have served the community in almost every way possible, he said. They are varied and unique, but there are some common characteristics, including self-denial, dedication and dedication. Beneficiaries have not raised their hand to be recognized. Most will consider the accomplishments they are known for to be commonplace or simply what they do. There is the great force of recipients of our system in the Order of Australia have been appointed by their peers, considered by an independent process and, today, recognized by the nation. The Governor-General stressed the importance of all Australians nominating individuals from their community for recognition. The union of Church people who are recognized at the NSW Synod and the ACT are listed below. Mrs. Norma Catherine COWPER, Port Macquarie NSW 2444 For community service through a variety of roles. Member, Angels Group, Port Macquarie Uniting Church, 2007-2017. Mr. Graeme Phillip CROFTS, Coffs Harbor NSW 2450 For community service at Coffs Harbor Coffs Port Union Church: Soup Kitchen Volunteer, since 2006. Chairman, Soup Country Committee, since 2013. Mr. Gordon Raymond DRUITT, Griffith NSW 2680 For service to the rice cultivation sector and the community. Volunteer, Griffith Uniting Church. Mr. Eric EASTERBROOK, Emu Plains NSW 2750 For service to the community, especially for war widows and their families.



Union of the Church: Chairman, Property Committee, Emu Plains. Volunteer bus driver, joining Church Edinglassie Retirement Village Emu Plains, since 1985. Mr. Aldo FEDEL, Potts Point NSW 2011 For service to choral music as conductor and director. Conductor and Music Director, Killara Uniting Church, 2007. Mr. Laurence Geoffrey GRAHAM, New Lambton NSW 2305 For the service to browse longevity and community. Volunteer, Food on Wheels, Adamstown Unification Church, 1991-1999. Holy Dr John Alexander PENDER, Berry NSW 2535 For service to the Unifying Church in Australia and education. Church Union in Australia: Minister, Pymble Parish, 1998-2008. Roja, Ministry Center, 1990 -1997. Religious Education: Dean of Students / Lecturers, United Theological College, Sydney, 1978-1990. Christian Educator, Board of Education, Unifying Church, NSW, 1978-1990. Christian educator, Victoria Presbyterian Church, 1972-1977. Newington College: Vice President, 2002-2013. Steering, Staff Care Committee, 2008-2013. Member of the Council, 1997-2013. Former President, Parents and Friends Association. Former Parent Representative, Parents and Friends Association. Mr. Bexon WHANG, Wahroonga NSW 2076 For service to Korean War veterans. Korean Unity Church Cheil: Plaku. More information about the Australian Order is available at official website of the Governor General.

