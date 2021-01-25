373 migrants descend from the Viking Ocean to Sicily

On Monday, January 25, 373 migrants aboard the Ocean Viking landed in the port of Augusta in Sicily. The migrants were rescued by three different small boats in 48 hours.

373 migrants, rescued from the humanitarian ship Ocean Viking, landed in the Sicilian port of Augusta on Monday, January 25th. The ship is operated by the pan-European humanitarian rescue organization SOS Mediterranee.

On January 24, the ship “received instructions from Italian naval authorities to land 373 survivors in Augusta,” a press release from SOS Mediterranee said. The press release went on to say that conditions in the Mediterranean had “deteriorated significantly” over the weekend “making the situation on board very difficult to maintain for survivors and crew”.

Women, children and babies among the survivors

According to press releasese, there were 165 minors on board the ship, about 80% of them are unaccompanied. 21 of the children are newborns or young children, under four years old. 48 of the survivors are women, four of whom are pregnant and 32 of whom are traveling alone.

One of the pregnant women, “Nadine”, was in her eighth month of pregnancy and in danger, so the Viking Ocean crew asked the Italian Coast Guard to evacuate her on Saturday, which they did. She was sent for treatment to the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, according to the Italian regional newspaper Sicily.

‘We are relieved’

“We are relieved to have 373 people aboard our ship,” Ocean Viking rescue mission coordinator Luisa Albera wrote on Twitter.

The organization, meanwhile, called for a “return to effective state-led search and rescue coordination in the central Mediterranean”.

The Viking Ocean rescued a total of 374 migrants in within 48 hours in the last half of last week. It was the only private lifeboat operating in the Central Mediterranean area at the time, confirmed numerous press reports as well as SOS Mediterranee.

Albera said the organization was “afraid of another protracted conflict with no solution on the horizon”. She said there had been “bad weather weeks” in the area but as soon as conditions improved, “numerous evacuations of people” set off last week in “overcrowded boats”.

‘Terrible account of inhuman treatment’

Albera said there had been “reports of shipwrecks and wiretaps by Libyan coastguards” before the Viking Ocean crew began their rescue. SOS Mediterranee said they had “terrible accounts of inhuman treatment [the survivors] endured in Libya “.

One of the survivors, a young boy from Mali who called himself Kylian *, told the Ocean Viking crew that he believed he was going to die in Libya. Kylian, has “a severe gunshot wound to the upper part of his arm,” Albera said, posting a photo of the man’s bandaged arm on Twitter.

Kylian said that after being shot, the perpetrators “thought I was dead,” and “just left me there.” Kylian said this kind of thing “happens all the time in Libya”.

Kylian told doctors he and many others were “all close at home together” in Libya. He says they were not free to leave. Kylian said he was “out when the bandits came in.” He says he wanted to run to warn others when they shot him and he “fell to the ground”.

Kylian said he was treated four hours later when a friend took him to a Cameroonian woman who was a doctor and she took him inside.

SOS Mediterranee said all the people rescued last week were inside the Libyan search and rescue region. Three of the ships were “reported to the maritime authorities and the Viking Ocean by the civilian network Alarm Phone”. They were also taken by Moonbird surveillance aircraft, operating for Sea-Watch and Colibri II operated by Pilotes Volontaires (volunteer pilots). One of the small boats was spotted with binoculars by the Ocean Viking bridge itself.

SOS Mediterranee says they made “two requests for a Safe Landing Site” to the Libyan naval authorities, before subsequently seeking support for the Italian and Maltese Rescue Coordination Centers “twice”. The Italians then designated Augusta as the port for landing on Sunday.

Criticism from the League

Sicily reported that the anti-migrant party of the League (La Lega) spoke out against the discount. One of the leaders of the parties in the regional parliament in Palermo, Igor Gelarda, was quoted as saying, “while Sicily is stuck with an economy that is on the verge of collapse, the national government is allowing a migrant boat to anchor on the island”

According to Sicily, party member, said he felt the national government was not taking care of the health of the Sicilian people or their finances. He called on the Italian government to provide “serious economic and financial support immediately” to the Sicilians, saying it seemed that the Italian island was no longer destined for the Sicilians who had been “forced to emigrate” in search of better economic opportunities. elsewhere, as more and more migrants were allowed to land on the island.

Gelarda said national governments “absurd choices” could “permanently destroy the fragile Sicilian economy”.

Death or return to Libya

Meanwhile, the Alarm Phone organization wrote on Twitter on Monday that a rubber dinghy carrying 45 migrants had arrived “autonomously in Lampedusa after a difficult journey”.

The organization said the dinghy had left Libya “two days ago”.

On Monday morning, Alarm Phone also said relatives had confirmed that 17 people are thought to have died at sea before heading to Sicily. 82 people on board the same craft were sent to Libya by the coast guards of those countries.

* The name of the Kylians has been changed to protect his identity