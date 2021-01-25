Babyn Yar unveils plans for New Memorial ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27

KYIV, Ukraine, January 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center (BYHMC) unveiled its plans to build one of the largest Holocaust Remembrance Centers in the world. The completion will be built on Babyn Yar, over an area of ​​150 hectares. It will include a dozen buildings in memory of the 33,771 Jewish victims shot in the Babyn Yar valley by the Nazis in just two days, 29 and September 30, 1941 and an estimated 100,000 victims: Jews, Ukrainians, ROMA, mentally ill and others killed in Babyn Yar, reaching him Of Europe the largest mass grave and in memory of the 1.5 million Jews killed in Nazi mass shootings across the country Ukraine AND East Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Establishment of the Babyn Yar Memorial Center which will begin during the 80th year since the horrific massacre, is essential for Holocaust remembrance (Credit: President Office)



Buildings to be erected as part of the complex include: A museum to commemorate the Babyn Yar massacre; a museum to commemorate the Holocaust of the Jews of Ukraine and Eastern Europe as a whole; a structure describing the names of the victims; a religious / spiritual center including a synagogue, church and mosque; an educational and scientific research center; a multimedia center; a learning and recreational space for children; an information and conference center and more. The first synagogue in the country, plus an additional exhibition space are scheduled to be completed this year, ahead of the eightieth anniversary of the Babyn Yar massacre, which will be commemorated in September.

Plans for the museum complex are being formulated by Ilya Khrzhanovsky, Artistic Director of BYHMC, in collaboration with international experts in museum development, including: Nick Axel Head of the Department of Architectural Design at Gerrit Rietveld Academy in Amsterdam; Robert Jan Van Pelt – Professor at University of Waterloo, who chaired the working group that created the master plan for the future Auschwitz Museum; Troy Conrad Therrien Chair of Architecture and Digital Initiatives at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Professor at Columbia University; Ines Weizman Head of MPhil / PhD Architecture Program at Of London Royal College of art; Barbara Holzer Urban planning expert and professor of Architecture and Interior Design at the Peter Behrens School of Art in Dsseldorf (DE) and Adrien Gardere A designer and museographer who has designed several prestigious museums, such as the Louvre-Lens in France (2012) and the Cairo Museum of Islamic Art in Egypt (2010); Marina Abramovic An internationally acclaimed pioneer of the performing arts, who is also a writer and filmmaker. The team also includes talented young Ukrainian experts in various fields. Maks Rokhmaniyko Architect and developer of the 3D model; Anna Furman BYHMC Names Project Director; Oleg Shovenko Chief Executive Officer of the BYHMC Library and Publishing Project andAnna Kamyshan Chief Manager of BYHMC Architecturaland Design Department.

IN September 2020, Of Ukraine government represented by the Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko, under the auspices of the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation with BYHMC, represented by a member of the Supervisory Board Ronald S. Lauder, to promote the construction of a memorial suitable for the Babyn Yar tragedy.

Last month BYHMC unveiled its plans for the President Zelensky Memorial Center and the Minister of Culture. The President welcomed the plans and instructed the Minister of Culture to promote the opening of a synagogue and an additional exhibition space in the complex this year, which marks eighty years since the Babyn Yar massacre. Doing so during this year of the eightieth anniversary, will enable the residents of Ukraine and visitors from all over the world to see, touch and feel the horror that happened there and then fell silent.

Ilya Khrzhanovsky and his team of international experts presented her concept for the BYHMC Supervisory Board Memorial Center. The Supervisory Board, composed of prominent international figures, enthusiastically welcomed the plans.

Underestimating the need for such a memorial, a recent survey in Ukraine, conducted to coincide with International Holocaust Remembrance Day, found that 68 percent of respondents believe the memory of twentieth-century genocides such as the Holocaust is fading. Meanwhile, only 16 percent of respondents knew that more than one million Jews were shot to death near their homes during the Holocaust.

President i Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky: “The Babyn Yar Massacre and the Holocaust of the Jews Ukraine are an important and tragic chapter in the history of our country. The establishment of the Babyn Yar Memorial Center, the construction of which will begin during the 80th year since the horrific massacre, is essential to the Holocaust commemoration. like Of Europe the largest mass grave, Babyn Yar represents unimaginable destruction. “Thanks to these plans, it will become a place of peace, reflection and tranquility.”

Head of Presidential Administration, Andrii Yermak: “As we enter this eightieth year since the Babyn Yar massacre, it is more important than ever to properly remember the tragedy and honor its victims. The crimes that took place in Babyn Yar were a national tragedy and as a country, we “They are committed to ensuring that it is commemorated aptly. Approving these plans for the creation of a world-class museum complex is a significant and meaningful step in doing so.”

Artistic Director of the Holocaust Memorial Center Babyn Yar, Ilya Khrzhanovsky: “The decision to create a museum complex expanding throughout the territory where one of the greatest Holocaust tragedies took place was taken in order to build a place of remembrance and learning, observation and doubt. It will transform a place of murder and destruction in a sacred space.is created in a way that everyone can relate to a life that was and is no longer.The construction of this complex will keep the history of the Jews of Ukraine AND East Europe alive “.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Holocaust Memorial Center Babyn Yar, Nathan Sharansky: “The concept that was presented is very interesting and amazing. It demonstrates how the museum and the educational center will not only be of high quality, but at the same time different from many other Holocaust centers. it will help fill a vacuum in the field of Holocaust studies. “

BYHMC is already operating a range of research and education programs. Through the work of the Center, about 20,000 previously unknown names of the victims of the massacre have been discovered and verified. Meanwhile, research at the Center has been completed to determine for the first time exactly where the shooting at Babyn Yar Forest took place. In addition, educational programs have been built together with Yad Vashem and a number of new memorial structures have been erected in the area.

About Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center

Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center https://babynyar.org/en/is a non-governmental charity whose purpose is to preserve and cultivate the memory of the Holocaust and the Babyn Yar tragedy in Ukraine turning the Babyn Yar area into a memorial site. The mission of the Foundation is to honor the memory of the victims of the tragedy and to contribute to the humanization of society through the preservation and study of the history of the Holocaust. A series of commemorations during 2021 will mark the eightieth anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy.

