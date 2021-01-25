Review: Rebecca Sacks’ City of a Thousand Gates takes Israel

In the shelf City of a Thousand Gates By Rebecca Sacks

I was almost sure, before I started reading The City of a Thousand Gates, debut novel by Rebecca Sacks, that I would hate her. The way he was getting up reminded me of his early breathing about American Dirt, a novel that proved to be the ultimate take on the immigration experience from Mexico to the US. Promotional materials that promise Gates will spark admiration and controversy immediately put me at an advantage; learning that the author had only spent a few years in Israel and the West Bank, the politically fragile environment of the book, made me even more militant.

In the decade I have lived in the U.S., Ive heard countless people think of a nation whose founding was recognized by global powers that did not want Jews to come to their shores; a violently established nation that still exercises violence and has normalized a terrible kind of abusive power; a nation I also called home for most of my life. I have seen American Jews defending their right to a land in which they have no interest in living even though they benefit from Birthright, a free trip that would brainwash them ideologically and, increasingly, religiously. I have seen with horror how evangelical Christians support Israel monetaryly from a Bible-based desire to hasten the second coming of Jesus Christ (with whose arrival the gathered Jews will either convert or go straight to hell)

On the other hand, Ive also noticed how American progressives use Israel and the Palestinian liberation as moral methods, a strange bow that, at least in my experience, does not apply to other oppressive governments and oppressed peoples outside (and sometimes inside) United States.

All of this means I had many reasons to avoid the Sacks book altogether. But I did not hate the City of a Thousand Gates; I loved it. At the end of the novel, I was emotionally exhausted (Are you ashamed of this place? Ask a character), but also very appreciative of the care and nuance on each page, the clutter of characters and deliberate unresolved plots.

There are extremely important moments that will surely be avoided by most readers: There is not a single tattoo artist in Jerusalem, but many tattoo shops; a transliteration breaks down two different phrases into one; and the weight placed on whiteness falls wrong in a country where colorism certainly exists, but ethnicity, religion, and nationality are far more significant than American racial connotations. For the most part, however, Sacks skillfully balances her characters daily drama and overwhelming relationships, parents, siblings, engagements, babies and sex with the ever-present humor of underlying ideology and possible violence.

The City of a Thousand Gates is a novel with vignettes, some shorter than others, dancing among a myriad of characters during a winter, spring and summer. The main players are Hamid, a Palestinian who has to move to Tel Aviv to work for a Russian Jew; Vera, a German journalist, who slept with a Jewish football player and posed sociopolitical traits for Der Spiegel; Emily, an American Jewish immigrant, momstagrammer and liberal softball married to ido, an Israeli right-wing Jewish animator; Samar Farha, a Palestinian Muslim professor at Bethlehem University writing about national narratives as forms of incorrectly codified recollection; and Mai, a Farha Muslim student living in a villa in East Jerusalem. The list goes on, and some only show up once or twice, but help wrap up the narrative.

The characters surround each other, their paths occasionally crossing, the boundaries between their lives porous but strictly controlled by law, state, ideology and gender. What holds them together is their diverse reactions to (and interactions with) the targeted beating of a 14-year-old Palestinian teenager, Salem Abu-Khdeir. Apparently, the act was revenge for the murder of a colony girl of the same age, Yael Salomon, by a young Palestinian. But even murder is not the first of its kind, and their personality and youth are almost close to the issue: Their deaths have shifted to a narrative of cyclical violence, quid pro quo, eye to eye.

But Sacks, thankfully, does not leave it there. Again and again she demonstrates the immense inequalities of power in the game. There is an imbalance of time: Hamids’s mother spends as much as she is going from Bethlehem to Ramallah and returns to work because of Israeli checkpoints. Security imbalance: Palestinian teenagers throw stones, Israeli soldiers (often teenagers too, but with military equipment) shoot with rifles. State power: Isn’t it illegal, an American rabbi asks on a Zone B tour, What is the military doing? Omar, the Palestinian guide, replies: legally legal because they write the laws, he says. This is the undramatic heart of the occupation. Stop Then, making a gesture with a marker like a stick: Bureaucracy.

Power is essential to the novel of accumulation, fetishism, and its long-questioned consequences. Vera, the journalist, who carries the collective guilt of Germany on her shoulder, quietly asks a Jewish friend, Do you know how lucky you were? Your people, I mean. You went all those years, those hundreds of years, thousands of years and you never had a state, an army never had the means to suppress. Do you know where you gave up?

It is certainly a simplified question. Power comes in many forms and its scope can be as large as a state or as small as a family. But is it an intriguing question of how oppression harms the oppressor, especially when they come from the oppressed? and one that the City of a Thousand Gates does not respond to. There is no need for it. Asking the question is more than enough.

