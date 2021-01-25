International
Review: Rebecca Sacks’ City of a Thousand Gates takes Israel
In the shelf
City of a Thousand Gates
By Rebecca Sacks
Harper: 400 pages, $ 8.
If you purchase related books on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent libraries.
I was almost sure, before I started reading The City of a Thousand Gates, debut novel by Rebecca Sacks, that I would hate her. The way he was getting up reminded me of his early breathing about American Dirt, a novel that proved to be the ultimate take on the immigration experience from Mexico to the US. Promotional materials that promise Gates will spark admiration and controversy immediately put me at an advantage; learning that the author had only spent a few years in Israel and the West Bank, the politically fragile environment of the book, made me even more militant.
In the decade I have lived in the U.S., Ive heard countless people think of a nation whose founding was recognized by global powers that did not want Jews to come to their shores; a violently established nation that still exercises violence and has normalized a terrible kind of abusive power; a nation I also called home for most of my life. I have seen American Jews defending their right to a land in which they have no interest in living even though they benefit from Birthright, a free trip that would brainwash them ideologically and, increasingly, religiously. I have seen with horror how evangelical Christians support Israel monetaryly from a Bible-based desire to hasten the second coming of Jesus Christ (with whose arrival the gathered Jews will either convert or go straight to hell)
On the other hand, Ive also noticed how American progressives use Israel and the Palestinian liberation as moral methods, a strange bow that, at least in my experience, does not apply to other oppressive governments and oppressed peoples outside (and sometimes inside) United States.
All of this means I had many reasons to avoid the Sacks book altogether. But I did not hate the City of a Thousand Gates; I loved it. At the end of the novel, I was emotionally exhausted (Are you ashamed of this place? Ask a character), but also very appreciative of the care and nuance on each page, the clutter of characters and deliberate unresolved plots.
There are extremely important moments that will surely be avoided by most readers: There is not a single tattoo artist in Jerusalem, but many tattoo shops; a transliteration breaks down two different phrases into one; and the weight placed on whiteness falls wrong in a country where colorism certainly exists, but ethnicity, religion, and nationality are far more significant than American racial connotations. For the most part, however, Sacks skillfully balances her characters daily drama and overwhelming relationships, parents, siblings, engagements, babies and sex with the ever-present humor of underlying ideology and possible violence.
The City of a Thousand Gates is a novel with vignettes, some shorter than others, dancing among a myriad of characters during a winter, spring and summer. The main players are Hamid, a Palestinian who has to move to Tel Aviv to work for a Russian Jew; Vera, a German journalist, who slept with a Jewish football player and posed sociopolitical traits for Der Spiegel; Emily, an American Jewish immigrant, momstagrammer and liberal softball married to ido, an Israeli right-wing Jewish animator; Samar Farha, a Palestinian Muslim professor at Bethlehem University writing about national narratives as forms of incorrectly codified recollection; and Mai, a Farha Muslim student living in a villa in East Jerusalem. The list goes on, and some only show up once or twice, but help wrap up the narrative.
The characters surround each other, their paths occasionally crossing, the boundaries between their lives porous but strictly controlled by law, state, ideology and gender. What holds them together is their diverse reactions to (and interactions with) the targeted beating of a 14-year-old Palestinian teenager, Salem Abu-Khdeir. Apparently, the act was revenge for the murder of a colony girl of the same age, Yael Salomon, by a young Palestinian. But even murder is not the first of its kind, and their personality and youth are almost close to the issue: Their deaths have shifted to a narrative of cyclical violence, quid pro quo, eye to eye.
But Sacks, thankfully, does not leave it there. Again and again she demonstrates the immense inequalities of power in the game. There is an imbalance of time: Hamids’s mother spends as much as she is going from Bethlehem to Ramallah and returns to work because of Israeli checkpoints. Security imbalance: Palestinian teenagers throw stones, Israeli soldiers (often teenagers too, but with military equipment) shoot with rifles. State power: Isn’t it illegal, an American rabbi asks on a Zone B tour, What is the military doing? Omar, the Palestinian guide, replies: legally legal because they write the laws, he says. This is the undramatic heart of the occupation. Stop Then, making a gesture with a marker like a stick: Bureaucracy.
Power is essential to the novel of accumulation, fetishism, and its long-questioned consequences. Vera, the journalist, who carries the collective guilt of Germany on her shoulder, quietly asks a Jewish friend, Do you know how lucky you were? Your people, I mean. You went all those years, those hundreds of years, thousands of years and you never had a state, an army never had the means to suppress. Do you know where you gave up?
It is certainly a simplified question. Power comes in many forms and its scope can be as large as a state or as small as a family. But is it an intriguing question of how oppression harms the oppressor, especially when they come from the oppressed? and one that the City of a Thousand Gates does not respond to. There is no need for it. Asking the question is more than enough.
Masad is a book and culture critic and author of All My Mothers Beloved.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]