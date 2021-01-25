International
How do cow dung chips protect against radiation? ask scientists; ‘Ancestors wrote this somewhere,’ is the answer
“Cow manure is worthless and it is a treasure. Cow manure is radio protector. Our ancestors wrote this somewhere and some experiments are going on.
Through Cow Science, we can find ways to save future life on earth in today’s climate change catastrophes and Covid-19-like pandemics.
– These are some of the comments made by Vallabhbhai Kathiria, the mayor of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog in a letter to a group of scientists who questioned Kathiria about his claim for pieces of cow dung that protected from radiation.
The letter, which scientists received on Sunday, carries several other such comments, which scientists describe as comic literature.
Example of this: Today, when we watch series like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Krishna, Chanakya, Upanishad, Ganga we find unrivaled technologies used in social life which are still beyond our reach.
Or this – Like cow’s milk, cow ghee, cow cheese, cow urine and cow dung, all five of these elements (Panchgavya) are beneficial to humanity and all living creatures as a whole. Like other scientific innovations, they are a blessing to mankind and possess many useful properties and scientific qualities.
Kathiria an onco-surgeon by training and a junior minister in government Atal Bihari Vajpayee is leading the organization, created by the Narendra Modi government in 2019 to promote livestock conservation and development. He enters the livestock and dairy department.
The leader of Gujarat BJP was responding to a group of scientists who questioned his fantastic claim of reducing the radiation of cow dung piece when held on the mobile phone and the cow dung cake at home reduces the radiation.
While making such claims at a press conference in October, Kathiria claimed that his statements were scientifically proven. This prompted a group of scientists to write to Kathiria seeking evidence.
On Sunday, four of the scribe scientists at the Tata Institute for Basic Research, IIT Bombay, NIMHANS Bangalore and the Indian Institute for Science, Education and Research, Kolkata – received the answer from Kathiria along with a test report in support of his claim. The test report is signed by Mihir Joshi, Professor and Head of Department, Physics at Saurashtra University, Rajkot, Gujarat.
What Joshi did was place objects made of cow dung of various thicknesses in front of a radioactive source and measure radiation (counting beta particles) at a Geiger Muller counter. Facility placement reduces count by about 60%, the test report concluded.
This experiment is a classic example of what happens if you first draw conclusions and start designing a study to reach that predetermined conclusion, Aniket Sule, an Associate Professor at the Homi Bhabha Center for Education Science, at TIFR and a from the recipients of the letter told f.
What would happen if we made divisions of the same size and shape but used donkey dung or camel dung instead of cow dung? What would happen if we use wet soil instead? What if we use wood or plastic? Without these comparisons, the data only point to the introduction of a solid division in the path that reduces counting in the GM counter, which is no surprise.
There are some other basic scientific flaws in the so-called test report. For example, the GM counter is not useful in measuring very low energy photons such as radio waves, which are used in cellular communication. Thus, it is unclear how this experiment confirms the original claim by RKA that cow dung chips reduce radiation to cell phones.
Politically motivated RKA is pushing such a pseudoscience, Sule said.
