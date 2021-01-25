Abolition of Universal Credit Raising Will ‘Deepen Poverty’





North Ilford MP Wes Streeting has warned that withdrawing the Universal Credit boost will plunge “a large number” into poverty. Speaking at a question-and-answer session with the Department of Labor and Pensions (DWP), Mr Streeting questioned the wisdom of lifting the weekly raise20 which has been in place since last April. Arguing that DWP ministers “clearly understand the real change that Universal Credit has made 20 times a week”, he wondered why they were going through “such a difficult time” convincing Chancellor Rishi Sunak of the merits of its continuation. The incentive, initially brought in for a year, is expected to end in less than three months. If it does, the Ilford North MP fears that “a large number” – including “300,000 children” – will be plunged into poverty. You may also want to check out: This specific reference comes three months after a study by the End Child Poverty coalition found that 28,222 Redbridge children were in poverty in 2018-19. Equal to 41.3 percent of the township children for that year, the figures also showed the number was 39.7 pcin in Mr. Streeting constituency. Recently, data collected by Trust for London the charity estimated the poverty level of the children of the municipality as at 37 pc. Using this background to urge Mr Sunak to “do the right thing by the poorest families”, the MP reiterated his desire for the uprising to be held. Responding, Secretary of State Will Quince MP said: “No one in this house wants to see anyone in poverty.” He confirmed that discussions are ongoing on the maintenance of this rise and reiterated that the government has invested “several billion pounds” in supporting those who have experienced the greatest financial disruption during this pandemic. DWPT secretary Coffey confirmed this morning that she hopes the decision will be reached “soon”, amid continuing concerns about the impact of losing that growth. The Redbridge families would no doubt feel this bite. According to their latest DWP figures, as of November there were 32,325 people on Universal Credit in the neighborhood. At the same point, more than 10,000 people(10,314) from Ilford North were waiting. December figures will be published by the department in the coming days.

