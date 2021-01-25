Love is the clearest sign of faith, says Pope in the homily for Christian unity – San Francisco Catholic

Pope Francis leads Angelus from the Vatican Apostolic Palace January 24, 2021. (CNS / Vatican Media photo)

January 25, 2021

Cindy Wooden

Catholic News Service

ROME – To remain in the love of God means to nurture one’s relationship with him and with all those whom God loves, Pope Francis wrote in his homily at the end of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

If our worship is genuine, we will grow in love for all who follow Jesus, regardless of the Christian communion to which they belong, because even though they may not be “one of ours,” they are his “, the Pope wrote about the prayer service on January 25 in the Basilica of Rome in St. Paul Outside the Walls.

While a flare-up of sciatica, a painful nervous condition, prevented the pope from presiding over ecumenical blindness, his sermon on the ministry was read by Cardinal Kurt Koch, president of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of Christian Unity.

The theme for the celebration of 2021, chosen by the World Council of Churches and the Vatican, was “Stay in my love and you will bear much fruit.”

Due to COVID-19 precautions, only invited guests — Catholics, Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, Anglicans, Lutherans, Methodists, Waldenses, Salvation Army, and other Christian representatives — were able to gather for prayer in the Basilica of built on the tomb of St. Paul.

In his sermon, Pope Francis noted that Jesus ‘warning to his disciples, “abide in my love,” is part of Jesus’ discourse on “the vine and the branches.”

“God Himself is the vine, the ‘true’ vine, which does not betray our expectations, but always remains faithful in love, despite our sins and divisions,” the Pope said. And all the people who are baptized are grafted onto that vine.

Every Christian, he said, is called to preserve and strengthen his or her adherence to God, his / her place in the vineyard, through prayer.

“In today’s fast-paced and complex world, it ‘s easy to lose our compass, pulled from all sides,” he said, “but Jesus tells us that the secret of stability is to stay in it.”

“Personal prayer, spending time with Jesus, worship – these are essential if we are to stay in him,” the Pope wrote. “In this way, we can place our worries, hopes and fears, joys and sorrows in the heart of God.”

But an individual’s connection to Jesus is also the source of the “vitality” needed to live the Christian faith and to love others, he said.

“To the extent that we remain in God, we approach others, and to the extent that we approach others, we remain in God,” the pope wrote.

“Prayer leads to love; otherwise, it is an empty ritual,” he said. “It is not possible to encounter Jesus except his body, which is made up of many members, so that they are baptized.”

And just as the branches that Jesus said would have to be pruned someday, every Christian will have defects or shortcomings that will need to be pruned, he said.

“Let us ask the Father, therefore, to cut off our prejudices about others and the worldly ties that stand in the way of complete unity with all his children,” Pope Francis wrote. “Thus purified in love, we will be able to worry less about the obstacles of this world and the stumbling blocks of the past, which today draw our attention to the Gospel.”

And while unity among Christians is essential, it is not enough, he said. God “pushes us to love not only those who love us and think like us, but to love everyone, even as Jesus taught us.”

Strengthened in unity, he said, Christians will work together to love all their neighbors and to be “good Samaritans for a poor, impoverished humanity, and, in our time, suffering so much.” .

“A tree is known by its fruits,” the pope wrote. “From our free love we will know if we are part of the vine of Jesus.”