Russia-Europe – The New York Times





BRUSSELS Despite pressure from several European Union countries on Monday to further sanction Russia following the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei A. Navalny and thousands of his supporters, the bloc’s top foreign policy official will go ahead with a visit to Moscow early next month and will meet first with Russian officials. Officer, Josep Borrell Fontelles, will push the Russian government to release Mr. Navalny, according to diplomats in Brussels, and if not, new sanctions are possible. The decision came during a rare, personal, meeting of the 27 European Union foreign ministers in Brussels. Mr Borrells’s trip to meet with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergei V. Lavrov, is expected after February 2, when Mr Navalny faces a court hearing that could send him to prison for several years. His supporters have called for people to take to the streets again on Sunday, two days before the hearing.

At a press conference, Mr. Borrell said the foreign ministers had condemned the Russian repression of Mr. Navalny and his supporters and demanded their release. He said he would be pleased to meet Mr. Navalny and his condition would be a topic of discussion during his visit, but the trip was mainly to discuss strategic relations with Russia ahead of a summit of European leaders in March.

European leaders are ready to react and act accordingly, said Mr. Borrell. As foreign ministers differed on how to respond to Moscow, it had not made any concrete proposals, so there was no need for decisions to be made now, he said. Tens of thousands of Russians gathered for Mr. Navalny on the streets of more than 100 Russian cities last Saturday in the largest demonstrations the country had seen since at least 2017. Several thousand were arrested and sometimes beaten, leading to protests by the new Biden administration as well from European countries.

European diplomats discussed imposing new sanctions on Russia on Monday following pressure from some capitals for a tough line, but decided to wait to see what would happen to Mr. Navalny and the result of the visit of Mr. Borrells.

In October, the European Union imposed sanctions on six Russian officials and a state research institute on the poisoning of Mr. Navalny in August with Novichok, a deadly nerve agent created in Russia during the Soviet era. In the latest sign of how Mr Navalny’s campaign has shaken the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir V. Putin on Monday took the unusual step of responding in person. Mr Putin denied an extensive report by Mr Navalny and his team that was released last week after he was jailed, regarding the alleged palace of presidents in the Black Sea. video has been viewed more than 86 million times on YouTube, highlighting the vulnerability of the Kremlin on the Internet, which is largely uncensored in Russia. “Nothing described as my property there has belonged to me or my close relatives and I have never done it,” Mr Putin said in a televised video conference with university students. The video claimed that the vast, wealthy property, said to include vineyards and an underground hockey pitch, was controlled by Mr. Putin’s close friends and associates who held it for him. Mr Putin said he did not have time to watch Mr Navalny’s full 113-minute film, but had seen excerpts. He dismissed it quoting a line from The Twelve Chairs, an early Soviet novel: Girls, this is boring. Mr Putin has used the line at least once before to refute US claims of a chemical weapons attack by the Syrian government in 2017. The threats of new sanctions will surely be used by the Russian state media to describe Mr. Navalny as a factory or tool of the West. Over the weekend, television news reports prominently featured tweets from Mr. Borrell and other Western officials as proof that Mr. Navalny was working against Russian interests.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, to criticize the US response to the pro-Navalny protests. Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, said that the support that the State Department had expressed for Mr. Navalny resulted in direct interference in the internal affairs of our country.

The new focus on Russia lies in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany, owned by Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom, and 94 percent completed, which the United States is trying to stop through sanctions imposed on companies that help establish last miles of pipes. The Biden administration has confirmed Washington’s opposition to the pipeline, arguing that it benefits the Russian state, hurts the revenues of Ukraine and Poland, and makes Germany more dependent on Russian natural gas. The Russians are preparing to lay pipes near Denmark with Russian-owned ships, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel continues to insist the pipeline is a commercial venture and will move forward despite Mr Navalny’s poisoning and arrest. Berlin hopes to resolve the issue with Washington through negotiations with the Biden administration, but it is possible that a solution will include at least a temporary suspension of the project.

European foreign ministers are also under pressure to further sanction Turkey for its alleged breach of waters by Greece and Cyprus with warships and a ship designed to search for natural gas. They have stalled as Germany has tried to get talks between Turkey and Greece over the dispute, which flared up dangerously last summer and remains volatile. As European ministers met on Monday, diplomats from Greece and Turkey were also meeting in Istanbul for the first in five years aimed at resolving their long-running dispute over maritime borders. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had a good relationship with former President Donald J. Trump, is also seeking to establish better relations with the Biden administration. Even when sitting in talks, officials do not agree on what they will discuss. Greece wants the conversation to be limited to defining the countries’ continental shelves and relevant energy rights in the focus of the recent summer dispute.

But Turkey wants other areas of dispute at the table, including the status of several Aegean islands and the rights of the Greek Muslim minority in Thrace. In his press conference, Mr. Borrell also said ministers expected Britain to give full diplomatic status to EU representatives and that they looked forward to working with Biden’s new administration. Be assured that we will coordinate much, much better than in the past, he said. Steven Erlanger reported from Brussels and Anton Troianovsky from Moscow. Reporting was contributed by Melissa Eddy from Berlin and Niki Kitsantonis from Athens.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos