Bullet train: NHSRCL calls for final bids for BKC station in Mumbai





Despite opposition from the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray, the Center has decided to move forward with the construction of the underground bullet train terminal at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). BKC will be the first station on the 508km railway corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. On Monday, National Rail Speed ​​Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) a unit formed by the Ministry of Railways for the project invited final bids for the construction of the BKC station by February 19th. The tender for the construction of the station was announced in 2019. Seven Indian companies Larsen & Turbo Limited, ITD Cementation India Limited, J Kumar Infra Projects Limited, Tata Projects Limited, Afcons Infrastructure Limited, Hindustan Construction Company Limited and Ircon International Limited have shown interest in construction of the BKC underground bullet train station at a pre-bid meeting last week. Due to the Covid-19 blockade, not much work could be done in 2020, a senior NHSRCL official said. The BKC underground terminal is proposed to have three floors. The first floor of the building will be used for the administration of the station and the storage of the equipment necessary for the operation of the bullet train. The second floor, according to the design, will consist of a food court, shops and ticket counters, while the third floor will have six bullet train platforms. Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray had previously asked if the bullet train project was any benefit to the state. The MVA government has been non-engaging in the bullet train project after its clash with the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Center. While the previous BJP state government had handed over the plot to the BKC NHSRCL, the MVA government was considering the BKC plot to build the Metro-3 car, following controversy over Kanjurmarg land and as an alternative to the Aarey Colony plot. However, experts did not consider the BKC plot as a possible opportunity for the car to spill. Despite repeated efforts, State Minister for Urban Development Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Anil Parab did not respond to HT’s calls. The NHSRCL has signed the contract agreement for the design and construction of 88 km of viaducts between Vadodara and Ahmedabad in Gujarat. It has also awarded civil contracts for the construction of 92% of the line of the high-speed railway project in Gujarat.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos