Alberta RCMP body charged with sexual assault following ASIRT – Edmonton investigation





A bodyguard with RCMP has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an off-duty incident dating back to 2018. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said it was headed to investigate the off-duty incident in February 2020. ASIRT said the officer and a woman were involved in a relationship. Sometime between July 20 and September 3, 2018, ASIRT said the couple were alone at the woman's residence in Edmonton. The woman tried to end the relationship and asked the officer to leave, ASIRT said in a press release Monday morning. This is when it is alleged that the officer committed "a serious sexual assault", according to ASIRT. ASIRT said the investigation "provided reasonable grounds to believe that an offense had been committed". The investigation was then forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service. After consulting with the Crown, ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson decided that an indictment should be filed.

On January 22, Cpl. Kire Kondoski was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault. He was released on bail to appear in Edmonton County Court on March 4. In a statement, the RCMP said the Alberta officer and the victim are known to each other. "At the time the claim was made, the conducting authority determined a temporary change of administrative duties was the right course of action; this decision was taken in accordance with policy and procedure," the statement read. The RCMP could not say how old he was physically or how long he had been a member of the force. Kondoski remains in office, RCMP spokesman Fraser Logan said on Monday. ASIRT did not provide any further details regarding the incident or the officer. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







