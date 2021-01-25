Toronto warns pet owners not to leave pets alone after cayotas kill two dogs

The City of Toronto is advising all pet owners living close to the typical coyote habitats, including gorges, forests, and large parks, to ensure that dogs are always monitored when outdoors after at least two incidents where pets were killed by coyotes.

The city issued the warning at one news announcement published Friday and also says residents can expect to see more coyotes during the winter season.

“At this time of year, it is easier to spot coyotes in parks and ravines, as they are not hidden by the foliage,” the statement said. “The coyote mating season also falls during January and February, leading to more active and visible coyotes”

And while the city ensures that coyotes generally pose no danger to humans, he says it is not uncommon for coyotes to injure or kill cats and small dogs.

Calling everyone #Toronto pet parents! If you have knowledge of coyotes in your area, do not leave pets alone in your backyard. Always supervise pets when you are in the backyard, especially if you live near gorges, green spaces or other areas where there are coyotes. pic.twitter.com/BwucbSmnio City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) January 25, 2021

“The city is aware of two incidents this month where dogs were taken from backyards near ravines and killed by coyotes,” the announcement notes.

As a result of these two tragic incidents, the city is advising people living near coyote habitats to bring pets into the backyard only if they are being monitored, and that dogs should stay on a leash and close at all times while walking. .

The city also says cats should be kept indoors or supervised while outdoors, and dogs should be allowed in areas located outside the sewing belts only if the owner is nearby.

When you are walking, keep your dog on a leash and close at all times, esp in areas where there are known to be coyotes. Allow your dog to play with the chain only in certain areas of the eyelash, stay close and make sure your dog responds well to voice commands. https://t.co/ww003wXCRa pic.twitter.com/847a2l7VhP City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) January 25, 2021

“Most interactions with coyotes in Toronto are the result of a regular food source nearby, especially intentional feeding by humans,” says the city. “Eating wildlife, including coyotes, is harmful and can create problems for the neighborhood.”

To prevent negative encounters with coyotes, the city is encouraging residents to never feed them, refrain from leaving human and pet food, and always throw litter and litter in homes and parks.

The city also says residents should not run when they encounter a coyote, approach their coyotes or dens, or touch them no matter how tamed or sick they may appear.

Instead, people either have to make noise to scare the coyote call Animal Services in Torontoif the animal appears sick or injured.

If a coyote is ill, Animal Services will investigate to determine if it can recover on its own or should be caught and taken to a wildlife rehabilitation facility.

In accordance with Act for the conservation of fish and wildlife, the coyote will be placed back in the area from which it was caught when recovered.

Anyone who witnesses a resident feeding a coyote is also encouraged to contact 311 after trespassing municipal regulation.

“Coyotes are a natural part of Toronto’s urban landscape and an important part of the ecosystem, as they control rodent and rabbit populations,” says the city. “Coyotes thrive in urban areas because of the abundance of food and shelter available to them.”