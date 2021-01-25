Morning Mail: Grace Tame is Australian of the Year, sued Giuliani, fresh summer salads

Gin the morning, this is Tamara Howie bringing you the top stories and essential readings on Tuesday, January 26th, a day filled with controversy over Australia Day honors and if the country should change the date for the national holiday.

Top stories

Australia Day honors were announced last night with sexual assault survivor Grace Tame with the Australian name e viti. Tame was honored for her role in the #LetHerSpeak campaign which led to the overthrow of a Tasmanian law by deceiving sexual assault survivors by talking about their experiences. Journalist Kerry OBrien refused his honors for Australian Day to protest the decision to award Margaret Court the highest honor in the country, citing hurtful and divisive criticism of the fundamental rights of the LGBTQ + community. Recipient of the Order of Australia Malcolm Turnbull said there is no lack of irony that he received Australia’s highest honor for his contributions to marital equality on the same day that Court, who was a vocal opponent of the campaign, received the same honor.

A local woman in an ACT prison has claimed she was stripped naked by guards in front of male prisoners, in what the territory describes the local health service as a disgusting abuse of human rights that could have killed him. The incident happened after she was upset as it was refused permission to attend her grandmothers’ funeral. She claimed that the officers stripped her by cutting her clothes to check that she had nothing for me for my safety. Here I ask you to remember that I am a victim of rape, so you can only imagine the horror, the screams, the degrading feeling, the absolute fear and shame I was experiencing as well as the grief and despair, the disappointment of not being able to get part in my grandmothers burial, the woman wrote.

Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is facing a $ 1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over his allegations of electoral fraud. The complaint accuses the former New York mayor of producing and disseminating a conspiracy theory about corporate voting machines. Tha Giuliani he would file a lawsuit in response, claiming that the lawsuit is in violation of his constitutional rights. It is another act of intimidation from the left wing filled with hatred to erase and censor the exercise of free speech, he said.

Australia

If your child asks why Australia is celebrating an invasion day, what would you say? asks writer Amy McQuire. Children ask vital questions of the world that reveal accepted truths. On January 26, we compare Australian manifestations of amnesia with Aboriginal truth.

Morrison Government is laying the groundwork for an advertising campaign to promote social cohesion in Australia but Labor has accused the Coalition of being more interested in splitting the Australians.

Australia can see billions of dollars in lost revenue without a deep cultural shift to a circular and zero residual economy. A 5% increase in the recycling rate in Australia would add about $ 1 billion to the country’s GDP, says CSIRO.

The number of drownings in Australia has rose to 57, well above 45 at the same time last year. A snorkeller drowned yesterday on the northern beaches of Sydney and a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled unresponsive by a river in the north-west of the city.

world

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will fly to Moscow to sentence the bloc of totally unacceptable arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Borrell said there was no concrete proposal for consequences for the continued detention of Navalny and his supporters, but that the EU was ready to respond.

A 60-meter mural in Madrid celebrating a diverse group of women has become the latest front in Spain’s culture war as far-right Vox party led efforts to remove him because of its political message.

The Chilean court of appeals has overturned the sentences of six people for the assassination of former President Eduardo Frei Montalva in the 1980s. They were released after the appellate judge found that Frei Montalva was not the victim of the murder but died as a result of medical complications.

Read recommended

Diana Chans pomelo salad with shrimp. Photos: SBS

Are you looking for some fresh salads to beat the summer heat? MasterChef winner Diana Chan and friends are here to save the day with salad recipes that mix complex flavors with quick and easy preparation. A salad with pomelo and shrimp or smoked coconut trout will surely become quick favorites.

Bethany Castles life was on an exciting trajectory as she was preparing to move from country to city to study psychology. But then she was denied student support by Centrelink, which threw her plans into bedlam. It left me feeling very upset and helpless. Once I had received my offer and finished all my schedule planning, it seemed to me like a massive wall collapsed, blocking me from moving forward … But now I am more driven to achieve my independence entirely on my own.

The Australian recession is weird and weird, but not worse, says Greg Jericho. Hiring at the end of last year was more promising than anyone expected when the virus first hit. Isolating Australia from the rest of the world, which is often an economic negative, has been a positive in this case, as we have been much better able to quarantine ourselves from the pandemic. But while things have improved, we remain in a recession even if it is a very strange situation. And the latest retail figures for December show that we clearly remain in an abnormal situation.

Unknown

Three-year-old Jre Simpson from Moree was spotted during the Conquest Day rally in Brisbane on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Photos: Darren England / AAP

Darumbal and South Sea Iceland journalist Amy McQuire talks to Laura Murphy-Oates about how her new children’s book, Holiday of the Day, honors the resilience of indigenous families when they mark January 26th. Murphy-Oates also explains why Australia Day is not a day for celebrations and the need to remember our history of border violence.

sports

Former Chelsea captain Craig Foster has become a member of the Australian Order and has spoken out in support of changing the date of Australia Day. A national day is special in many ways. It would be incalculably more powerful on a date that truly unites us all. Let it happen.

Joe Root claimed his England squad could not have been in a better place to play India in their backyard provided they continue to show the attitude and character proven during their two Test victories in Sri Lanka.

Media summary

Murder squad detectives are leading an investigation the discovery of a body found in a basket floating in a dam in east Perths, he says Australian Australian reports. There is a care facility for the elderly in Perth had imposed sanctions following allegations of abuse to residents and identified concerns about the cumulative effect of deficiencies in some areas, reports A B C. A survey conducted for Age, Sydney Morning Herald AND Nine News PRESENT only a third of Australians are to become a republic, a 57% drop to peak support in 1999.

It’s coming

Alleged child sex abuser Malka Leifer is on her way to Australia from Israel to face charges stemming from her time as school principal in Melbourne.

Green leader Adam Bandt and Victorian MP Lidia Thorpe will call for January 26 to be recognized as a day of mourning in Melbourne.

Register

