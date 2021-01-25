After the Uganda Elections, Will the US Still Support the Brutal Musevenis Regime?

On the afternoon of January 18, US Ambassador to Uganda Natalie Brown tried to pay a visit to the home of opposition leader Bobby Wine, on the outskirts of the capital, Kampala. She had planned to check on Wine’s health and safety, but was turned away by security forces at the gate of his residential complex. The pop star candidate, back to the president, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has been under house arrest since casting his ballot in the January 14 general election.

The government claims that the soldiers guarding Wine’s house are there to protect him. They may not be there much longer, as well The Ugandan Supreme Court ruled on Monday that house arrest should be lifted, although security forces have opposed court orders in the past. Hours after the verdict, “the army still surrounds my house, blocking entry for everyone!” Vera said on Twitter.

More than a week has passed since the current president, Yoweri Museveni, beat Summer to reach a sixth term in office between allegations of vote rigging and an internet outage that lasted more than four days. Elections, which Vera called a “complete hoax,” was one of the most violent in memory in recent times, as Wine and his supporters were harassed, arrested, tearfully fired and even shot by security forces.

The night after Brown’s attempt to visit, the US embassy in Uganda issued a stern rebuke to its host. “The effective house arrest of a presidential candidate continues a disturbing trend in the course of Uganda’s democracy,” she said in a statement. “No one should be unlawfully denied a means of communication and the freedom to leave his home.”

The harsh tone of the statement, though welcomed by Uganda’s opposition, refutes the long history of US financial and diplomatic support for the oppressive Museveni regime. Summer itself has it in many cases called on the United States to re-evaluate its relations with Uganda and ensure that future engagement is conditional on respect for human rights.

Museveni’s actions in the run-up to the last election also sparked a new wave of criticism from elected and appointed officials in Washington. Senator Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the killing of Ugandan opposition candidates and their supporters “unacceptable”. President Joe Biden’s next national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on Twitter that the news from Kampala was “deeply disturbing”, and Museveni warned that “the world is watching.” However, this rhetoric will be followed by policy changes, it remains to be seen.

Trapped in the house, Wine said he and his wife, Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi, have had problems in securing food and supplies. “We can hardly sleep because we can not imagine what will happen to us in the darkness of night,” Itungo said during a recent conference call.

The house arrest has also made it difficult for Wine to meet with lawyers and his staff to discuss their next steps. Following Monday’s Supreme Court ruling, they hope to decide soon whether to formally appeal the election results by the February 2nd deadline.

Meanwhile, Museveni and his government have accused Brown of trying to overturn Uganda election results trying to visit the summer. “An ambassador has diplomatic protocol and norms required in circumstances like this, which Natalie did not try to follow because the Americans are arrogant,” government spokesman Ofwono Opondo told World Policy Magazine via WhatsApp when asked why the visit of Brown was blocked.

Thanks Ken Opalo, a comparative policy specialist in Africa at Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, US-Uganda relations have always been a complicated dance, characterized by a wide gap between rhetoric and action – especially by officials Americans.

“If there was a real interest in stabilizing Ugandan politics, we would see an action that was more ongoing and that had in mind long-term profits, aware of the reality in Uganda,” Opalo said. “If you only raise your voice because there are riot police on the streets, people have been shot dead and elections are taking place, then you have failed.”

Museveni and his National Resistance Movement have been in power since the mid-1980s, including seven U.S. administrations. In 1997, then-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright visited Kampala and called Uganda a “beacon of hope” appreciating Museveni’s “success in getting votes for women and minorities” and his empowerment of a “strong and independent press”, among others. But Uganda at the time was already a one-party state with strong restrictions on political space and frequent abuses by security forces. according to a State Department report published just one year after Albright’s visit.

Museveni has “put the National Resistance Movement at the service of the global war on terror”, helping to protect his regime from criticism.

Even as the human rights situation in Uganda deteriorates further, Museveni has voiced favor with the United States by positioning itself a key ally in the fight against al-Shabab, al-Qaeda’s East Africa branch that frequently attacks in Neighboring Kenya and Somalia. Uganda contributes about 6,000 troops to the UN peacekeeping mission in Somalia, which aims to counter the extremist group.

According to the State Department website, The US provides Uganda with “substantial security and development” assistance of about $ 970 million a year – equivalent to nearly 3 percent of Uganda’s GDP. Since 2014, Washington has also donated approximately $ 270 million worth of military equipment to Uganda, including multiple armored trucks, under the African Rapid Response Partnership for Peacekeeping, which supports nations involved in peacekeeping efforts.

Museveni has “put the National Resistance Movement in the service of the global war on terrorism,” he said. Abdullahi Boru Halakhe, a security analyst focusing on the Great Lakes and Horn of Africa regions. By “putting his troops in the service of the US,” Halakhe added, Museveni is able to defend himself from criticism.

Perhaps as a result, Uganda’s past convictions have come without consequences. In 2014, for example, Then-President Barack Obama criticized the country’s draconian anti-gay act, warning Museveni that “the adoption of this legislation will complicate our valued relationship.” But a little over a month later, Obama promised 100 US troops to help Uganda search for Joseph Kony, commander of the Lord Resistance Army, a rebel group known for massacres of civilians and other atrocities.

Worryingly, a recent loan destined for the Ugandan healthcare sector may have been diverted to support Museveni’s inflated security apparatus. In September, the World Bank provided Uganda with a $ 300 million credit line to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly before the announcement, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development allocated a similar amount to a classified expenditure account, according to government documents obtained by the World Politics Review. A budget plan in the same documents revealed that most of this money went to the Ministry of Defense.

The recent electoral violence makes this division particularly troubling. At least 54 people were killed in two days of violent protests that followed Wine’s arrest in November. Vera herself often wore a ballistic helmet and bulletproof vest during the campaign.

Internet disruptions during the election cut off Uganda from the outside world, allowing violence against opposition supporters to go unpunished. “The aim of the regime was to obscure the truth. “Abuse reports are now leaking, but they need to be confirmed,” said Helen Epstein, author of “Another good mess: America, Uganda and the War on Terror“Wine and his supporters have also claimed massive vote rigging, but say they have struggled to share evidence with the internet closed until recently and social media still limited.

In Washington, Jeffrey Smith, founding director of the nonprofit advocacy organization Africa is at the forefront, is doubled below calls on the government to re-evaluate its relations with Uganda. “There should be a review of U.S. policy toward Uganda, including a comprehensive review of the millions of dollars we provide on an annual basis to their security forces and military,” said Smith, who has worked closely with Wine for three years. the latter, linking him to journalists and politicians in the US

When asked about the US diplomatic response to the Ugandan elections, a State Department spokesman referred only to the Journal of World Politics previous public statements.

The staff at Capitol Hill was the closest. “The United States is a security partner, a diplomatic partner. “Sometimes we are weird friends and allies in various ways, but we will not stand idly by and allow the Ugandan President to openly steal an election without any consequences,” a congressional aide told the World Politics Review on condition of anonymity. added that any further step would need to holistically address a range of political and humanitarian concerns and be developed in partnership with the Biden administration.

But it is unclear whether harsh rhetoric will lead to any policy change. The previous presidential election, in 2016, was also accompanied by widespread irregularities, allegations of fraud and an internet outage. Opposition candidate Kizza Besigye was placed under house arrest for about 40 days after contesting Museveni’s victory. Then-Secretary of State John Kerry called on Museveni to express concerns about Besigye’s continued detention, but did not announce any concrete measures in response.

Despite being locked in the house, Wine showed no sign of withdrawal. “What happened on January 14 is an insult. “It’s an insult to anyone who pays the final price for democracy,” he said live on Facebook last Friday. Encouraging his supporters to stay non-violent, Wine added, “We urge the people of Uganda to reject this mockery and refuse to recognize Museveni as the winner.”