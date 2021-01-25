The UK can join a host of other countries that have quarantined hotels for incoming travelers.

Boris Johnson has said the government is “obviously looking” at the policy to further limit the spread of COVID-19, especially in relation to new variants.

Sky News has taken a look at how other nations have implemented the measure.

Mandatory quarantine of hotels was introduced in Australia at the end of March 2020, one of the first countries to do so.

Hotels are designated by the government and are designated on the day a person arrives.

People should quarantine for at least 14 days, and up to 24 days if they refuse to be tested, or until they are free of infection if they are positive.

They are transported to hotels by bus from the airport and meals fall outside the doors of their room, with one delivery meal per day allowed to be ordered.

The cost for a single traveler to New South Wales is about $ 3,000 (1,695) for two weeks, which is billed by the government when you leave.

At the airport, passengers enter China must complete a variety of forms, check their temperatures and a COVID test.

Passengers are taken by bus to hotels designated by the state, without giving prior information about which hotel.

PPE-clad hotel staff call at least twice a day to record everyone’s temperatures, with a thermometer given to them in quarantine when they arrive.

A COVID test is taken after a week and then shortly before the end of quarantine.

The food, included in the final price, is provided, but the quality and quantity vary dramatically and some hotels do not allow outdoor delivery or alcohol.

The cost for one two weeks for one traveler (unmarried couples can split) is between RMB4,200 and RMB7,000 (470 and 790).

All achievements in Hong Kong, except China, Macau and Taiwan, must quarantine on designated hotels for 21 days. Passengers from those three countries have a 14-day quarantine.

Travelers must provide proof of a room reservation at a designated hotel before they can board their flight.

Half-capacity trainers take passengers – who have experienced negativity at the airport – to their booked hotel, where they will be tested on days 12 and 19.

Three meals a day, included in the cost, will be provided by the hotel and most allow food and other deliveries.

Prices per person for 21 days range from $ 10,080 to $ 1,039,500 (50 950 to 98 98,000).

Achievements in most Indian states must quarantine at a hotel (at their own expense) or government institution (paid) for at least seven days, then if a COVID test is negative they can spend the remaining seven days in home quarantine.

People should download an app and complete health updates during their quarantine.

Costs range from ,500 10,500 to ,000 28,000 (to 105 to 0 280) per person per week.

International travelers must be quarantined at a designated hotel for five days.

Prior to this, they must have a negative PCR within 72 hours prior to departure and a PCR test upon arrival.

People traveling on to the well-known tourist destination of Bali will require a negative test no more than 48 hours before departure.

Those who reach inside New Zeland must stay in solitary confinement for at least 14 days in designated hotels, and up to 28 days if you refuse a test.

Everyone flying to New Zealand must have a voucher confirming that they have been assigned a hotel room before they can book their flight.

A COVID test is taken within 24 hours of arrival, health staff checks your health and well-being every day, and more tests are taken on the third and 12th day.

Three meals a day are provided and limited food and alcohol distribution is allowed.

There is a flat fee of $ 3,100 (. 1,633) per person, $ 950 (500 500) for each additional adult in the room and $ 475 (250 250 () for each child over the age of three in the room.

Incoming passengers must quarantine a government-approved hotel for 14 days.

They have to do a PCR test at the airport and get to the hotel on a bus provided by the Coast Guard, or book a taxi approved by the government.

Three meals a day are provided and food distribution is allowed.

The government is backing a bill for foreign Filipino workers who must quarantine.

Those who enter Qatar must quarantine a government-approved hotel for seven days, with some four- or five-star dedicated quarantine hotels arriving in the UK.

A hotel package must be booked before the flight and arrivals must have a COVID test at the airport before you have another one on the sixth day.

A transfer to the hotel will be provided where medical teams will be available 24/7 and three meals a day will be provided.

Packages cost from 2,724 QAR and 4,016 QAR per person for seven days (8 548 to 10 810).

All arrivals must be isolated in a government-designated hotel – only discovered after arriving – for two weeks.

A negative PCR test is required within 72 hours of departure, then one at the airport and another at the end of quarantine – they must be paid for.

Passengers will be sent to a hotel by bus and must have travel insurance to cover the costs of COVID-19 treatment and the hospital if necessary.

They must apply for a hotel quarantine before arriving inside Singapore and will be given an electronic bracelet or smartwatch to ensure they stay in their room.

The cost of quarantine, which includes three meals a day, is about $ 2,000 (1, 1,100), not including $ 200 (110 110) for each test.

All international achievements must provide a negative PCR test issued within three business days before boarding their flight and upon arrival.

A 14-day quarantine is required at a hotel, government-owned facilities or student dormitories if travelers cannot guarantee that only one person will be in a private home unless everyone flies there together.

Passengers will be transported to the facility of their choice and will be provided with three meals a day.

Rates range from NTD1,000 to NTD20,000 (26 to 22 522) per person for two weeks.

International arrivals must quarantine for 14 days at a government-approved hotel, with a COVID test on the fifth day and one at the end.

Hotels offer packages in collaboration with hospitals, including transfer to private airport, ambulance to hospital if needed, three meals a day, an on-duty nurse and daily health monitoring.

Once the initial PCR test turns negative, many are offering access to restricted hotel facilities such as swimming pools or golf courses.

Packages cost from 26,500 THB to 600,000 THB (646 to 14,650).