Saddle of NDSU and Sirloin will host 95th Little International International 12-13 February February News and Ag Research News





The North Dakota State University Saddle and Sirloin Club will host the 95th Minor International on February 12-13, 2021. The International Livestock Show is the largest student-led event on the NDSU campus, involving more than 300 students, said Kadey Holm, manager of Little I and an NDSU senior in animal science from Ashley, ND. The show features performance classes of beef, dairy, sheep and pigs, as well as treatment cures and public speaking contests. The Little International also honors a Farmer of the Year: an individual who has not only excelled, but also contributed significantly to North Dakota’s agricultural industry, Holm said. This year Farmer of the Year is Julie Ellingson of St. Anthony, ND, and executive vice president of the ND Stockmens Association. Ellingson will be introduced to the Hall of Fame Feb. 12 with a social meal at 5pm and at 6pm at the Sanctuary Event Center. Preparations for the cattle show begin at 8 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Shepperd Arena on the NDSU campus and the show finals begin at 5:30 p.m. Our theme this year, Pursuing Our Passion, is so visible in the way our members have continued to work diligently to ensure this event happens. While we are still preparing the event to be as normal as possible, we are excited to have the opportunity for Waltons Webcasting to come and broadcast our event, Holm said. With the uncertainty of COVID-19, we thought it was the best option. We are also excited about the various advertising opportunities that Waltons has. We invite you to see NDSU Saddle and Sirloin on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/NDSUSaddleandSirloin) for the most current updates. Communication for Agriculture NDSU – January 25, 2021 Source: Kadey Holm, 701-535-1226 or [email protected] Contact: Jade Koski, President of Small Advertising I, 701-400-7088 or [email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos