Donohoe says new Covid tensions will hurt economic recovery





Rising Covid-19 cases and the emergence of new strains will slow the recovery in the eurozone economy this year, the finance minister said. Reaching the top of MEPs in his capacity as chair of the 19-member Eurogroup of finance ministers, Paschal Donohoe said the economic outlook has improved compared to 2020. The spread of vaccines gives us reason to be more optimistic, although there is still a way to go, Minister Donohoe said on Monday. The European Central Bank predicts that economic growth in the euro area will return from -7.3 pc in 2020 to 3.9 pc this year. The latest forecasts from the Bank of Ireland show a 3.8 per cent increase in Irish GDP by 2021. Mr Donohoe said countries should continue spending for now, but agree on how to pull emergency measures by mid-year. This is not about an imminent withdrawal of the fiscal stimulus, Mr Donohoe told the European Parliament’s economic affairs committee. “There should be no edge of the rock. Mr Donohoe said the pandemic was raising debt levels across the eurozone and “creating new risks. And he said the high mortgage interest rates in Ireland – which are more than double the EU average – were due to the long-term effects of the financial crisis and the capital increase that Irish banks have to maintain as a result. Meanwhile, speaking to the same committee, EU financial services commissioner Mairead McGuinness warned UK banks that they may not see any equivalence decision from Brussels by the end of this year. She said the first priority was to agree on a memorandum of understanding on financial services with the UK, which both sides agreed on in the last December trade deal to be made by March. She said the Memorandum is not about restoring the market entry rights that the UK has lost, nor will it limit the unilateral EU equivalence process. Once we agree on our work arrangements [in the MoU] we can return to the resumption of our one-sided equivalence assessments, Ms. McGuinness told economic MEPs Monday afternoon. We will take decisions only where they are in the interest of the European Union. The UK’s intention to change requires case-by-case discussion in each area. Equivalence and divergence are polar opposites. Online Editors

