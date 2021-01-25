International
Is Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) a risky investment?
David Ibn expressed it well when he said, ‘Instability is not a danger we take care of. What interests us is the avoidance of permanent loss of capital. ‘It is only quite natural to consider a company’s balance sheet when considering how risky it is, as debt is often included when a business collapses. Note that Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) has debts on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern for shareholders?
Why does debt bring risk?
Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it can not easily meet those obligations, either by free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still expensive) situation is when a company has to dilute shareholders with a cheap stock price simply to get the debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is when a company manages its debt quite well – and to its advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at money and debt together.
How much debt does international reading carry?
The image below, which you can click for more details, shows that in September 2020 Reading International owed $ 272.1 million, up from $ 192.7 million a year. However, he also had $ 28.0 million in cash, and so his net debt is $ 244.1 million.
How healthy is reading the International balance sheet?
According to the last reported balance sheet, Reading International had liabilities of US $ 117.0 million due within 12 months and US $ 466.2 million due over 12 months. To compensate for this, she had US $ 28.0 million in cash and US $ 8.69 million in receivables to be paid within 12 months. So it has liabilities amounting to US $ 546.5 million more than cash, short-term receivables combined.
The shortfall here weighs heavily on the $ 188.8 million company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of a large package back with books, his sports equipment and a trumpet. So we would take a closer look at his balance sheet, no doubt. After all, Reading International would presumably require a major recapitalization if it had to pay its creditors today. When analyzing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, the future benefit of the business will decide whether Reading International can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you are focused on the future, you can check this out free report showing analysts ’earnings forecasts.
In the last year Reading International had a loss before interest and taxes, and actually reduced its revenue by 53%, to $ 132 million. It makes us nervous, to say the least.
Attention from the buyer
Not only did Reading International’s revenue slide over the past twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Her EBIT loss was a whopping $ 44 million. Combining this information with the considerable obligations we have already touched on makes us very reluctant about this situation, to say the least. That said, it is possible for the company to reverse its fate. But we think it is unlikely, given that it is less liquid assets and burned with $ 43 million last year. So we consider this a high risk stock and we would not be surprised if the company asks shareholders for money long ago. When analyzing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk lies within the balance sheet – far from it. Take risks, for example – Reading International has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know.
If, after all this, you are more interested in a fast growing company with a strong balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.
