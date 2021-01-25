Palestinian President Abbas calls for elections, hoping to favor Biden

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose term officially ended more than a decade ago, has for years faced pressure from allies and rivals to hold new elections in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

He finally agreed to do so this month, but it was not the inner turmoil that prompted the decision; was the change of administration in Washington, according to analysts.

Abbas spent the past four years ousted from the White House after former President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu worked together to oust the Palestinians. Trump relocated the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, promoted a peace plan that included Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank, and helped normalize ties between Israel and Arab countries from the Gulf to North Africa. Abbas retaliated by boycotting Trump.

But since Joe Bidens won the election in November, the Palestinian leader has signaled a desire to fix fences with Washington. He has resumed coordination with the Israeli army and one of his deputies promised for adjustment a controversial welfare policy for militants convicted of violence against Israelis.

Agreeing to hold both presidential and parliamentary elections could be the broadest gesture to date. In doing so, 85-year-old Abbas appears to be signaling that he is open to a new US-led peace effort, despite mediating an agreement between Israel and the Palestinians. not seen by the incoming administration as a possible prospect in the near future.

It is a nod to Joe Biden and the new administration that they are a democracy and responding to the demands of the moment, said Hanan Ashrawi, until recently a member of the PLO executive committee. They are sending signals that they are ready to play ball.

The Palestinians elected Abbas in 2005 for a four-year term. He has refrained from holding a new ballot due to a political feud between his Fatah party and the Islamist group Hamas, and has continued to serve as president. A Palestinian legislature elected for four years in 2006 with an allied Hamas majority no longer functions.

Ashrawi said the lack of elections has left Palestinian politics in a state of atrophy.

The whole political system has become dysfunctional and has reached a dead end. It is not sustainable if they do not give people the opportunity to choose, to be part of a change.

The holding of elections and the end of the rift between the West Bank and Gazawhich Hamas has decided since 2007 to demonstrate to the international community that the Palestinians are putting their home in order, a demand made by several European countries. It could also give the new president a mandate to negotiate with Israel.

Elections could be the key to ending internal divisions, said Mkhaimar Abusada, a professor of political science at Al-Azhar University in Gaza.

And if that were to happen, Netanyahu would no longer be able to say that he has no partner on the Palestinian side, that [Palestinian Authority] there is no control over Gaza, that Abu Mazen is weak and he is not a reliable partner, he said, referring to Abbas by his nickname.

After the Trump administration pulled out of the U.S. commitment to a two-state solution, cut aid, and effectively cut the U.S. representative office to the Palestinians, there is a list of issues on the agenda needed to repair bilateral ties. Assembling a credible choice would support that process.

But Biden is expected to have priority on other foreign policy issues, including Iran’s regeneration over its nuclear program. And it is not entirely clear whether Abbas and Hamas can agree on the details of the vote.

It’s a dark sight. This is not the first time Abbas has given this opportunity. They are looking for a way to demonstrate that they can be a partner of the US, said a former US official. The Palestinian elections are a dilemma that I do not think the next administration has reached a decision on or even looked at.

The election decree reflects other longer-term shifts in the region, particularly the strategic blow suffered by Abbas from diplomatic progress between Israel and the UAE last August. The Palestinian leadership was blinded when the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco normalized ties with Israel, destroying a decades-old orthodoxy to oust the country until it agreed to Palestinian independence.

That was a big blow. People were saying: If we lost the Arab world, we lost the rest of the world. People came and said: Now [is] time for elections, said Diana Buttu, a former legal adviser to the Palestinian negotiating team. For the Palestinian road, [normalization] showed how poorly the leadership has handled the issue of Palestine. It raised a question of these long-standing strategies and assumptions.

Hamas indicated in a letter to Abbas that it supported the election and rejected his request that the vote for president and legislature be held on the same day. Hamas has been blocked by a decade of Israel-Egypt blockade of Gaza and weak public support.

Hamas was apparently thrown into concession by a regional defender, Qatar, who recently ended a feud with Saudi Arabia and pledged to reclaim his support for Islamic movements. Turkey, another ally that lobbied Hamas to compromise, is trying to improve relations with Israel to seek favor with the Biden administration.

The momentum towards a Palestinian vote reflects a broader regional dynamic. Hamas bosses, mainly Turkey and Qatar, have been weakened internationally, said Shira Efron, an associate at the Israel Policy Forum. Hamas must find a way to gain international recognition. Both sides of the Palestinian leadership are in a situation in which there are potential benefits.

Representatives of rival Palestinian factions are expected to meet in Egypt on February 5 to work out the details of the election. Previous attempts at reconciliation between the two groups have rocked Hamas’ refusal to accept PLO peace deals with Israel, its refusal to deploy its military wing, and questions about how to integrate Islamists into the PLO’s political structure.

Fatah has a 4 percent advantage over Hamas, according to a December poll from the Ramallah Palestinian Center for Policy Studies and Studies. But Abbas’s party is divided. Fatah rebels like former UAE-backed security chief Mohammad Dahlan or jailed militant Marwan Barghouti could declare an independent list and weaken Abbas’s electoral efforts.

Moreover, Abbas remains deeply unpopular: The same December poll found him dragging out Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh by 7 percentage points and two-thirds of Palestinians wanting Abbas to resign. Despite this advantage, Hamas is not expected to nominate a candidate from within the movement in the presidential election.

The struggle for reconciliation focuses on elections as a means of resolving those biggest questions. Under this approach, a successful vote for the Palestinian legislature could encourage progress in addressing outstanding issues under a Fatah-Hamas unity government.

But critics say holding the election before reaching a broader agreement on a single Palestinian political and governmental entity puts the horse in front of the cart and would not produce a valuable partner for peace talks. A former US diplomat warned against an election that would leave Palestine with two separate governments, territorial units, security services and political visions.

The idea that Hamas will continue its armed struggle and sit in a government will affect everything: aid to the Palestinians, negotiations with the Israelis make a mess, said Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former State Department Middle East analyst and negotiator. You really need a fundamental unification and a restoration of Palestinian national unity. And I just do not see it.