Vaccine tourism on the rise as wealthy international tourists see an opportunity in the US

Shortly before the Covid-19 vaccine made its debut last month in the United States, an Indian travel agency called Travel and Gem Travel announced he was enrolling customers for an exciting new package: a four-day trip from Mumbai to New York City with a coronavirus stroke thrown for about $ 2,000.

“Vaccine tourism,” called Nimesh Shah, the company’s business development specialist.

We are only getting Indian registrations with a valid 10-year U.S. visa, Shah told press. We are not receiving money, but simply collecting data at the moment. We are proud to have coined the term vaccine tourism.

Soon, competitors like Kolkata Zenith Holidays were registering clients for vaccination packages.

Pronab Sarkar, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, condemned the companies for the sale of this waste. But Zenith Holidays, which usually does not offer travel packages to the US, still has on its website a “Vaccine tourism” tab where customers can fill out a registration form, click submit, and within minutes an email from the company appears in their inbox promising more information soon.

Thank you for your interest in our holiday, it is said in the email.

Just how many Indians registered for such a vaccination in the U.S. was not immediately clear, because neither Shah nor anyone from Zenith Holidays responded to several emails from NBC News or an inquiry submitted through the registration form.

But the very idea that someone with money but without immediate access to the rare Covid-19 vaccine could fly to another country to get a stroke was raising questions like anger and ethics.

In Florida, reports of wealthy Canadians, Brazilians and Venezuelans, as well as people from other states, slamming the Sunshine state to get a kick pushed the state’s general surgeon to sign a public health advice last week asking providers of vaccination to ensure that every person gets the life shot in the state.

Argentine famous lawyer Anna Rosenfeld, who was visiting family in Miami last month, was first shot in a town near Tampa, about 270 miles plus away.

I always wanted to get the vaccine, Rosenfeld, 66, told the Argentine publication Teleshow. If I had the opportunity to do it in Argentina, I would have done it.

But wealthy Americans living outside Florida have also been able to get vaccinated in the state. Richard Parsons, former chairman and CEO of Time Warner, described on national TV how he flew from New York to Florida to get a shot.

Her regular and sensitive, Said Parsons, 72, as he appeared on “Squawk Box” on CNBC. I do not know how Florida got the march for everyone else. But you go online. You make an appointment. You get an appointment.

Neither Rosenfeld nor Parsons had to pull any wires or ask for any favors. They were able to take the hit because executive order that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed shortly before Christmas gave the first knowledge about vaccines to people aged 65 and over but did not specify that they should actually live in the state.

That changed Thursday when Dr. Scott Rivkees, Florida surgeon general, signed a public health advice that requires vaccination providers to ensure that every person who gets a shot in the state is a Florida resident.

Vaccine tourism is not allowed, said Jared Moskowitz, director of emergency management in Florida, in a statement after hearing that Canadians were flying to his state to be vaccinated. Hated, people do not have to fly here to get a vaccine and fly out.

But nearly 40,000 people whose home address was listed overseas have been vaccinated in Florida. show state records.

And the Florida Department of Health is now investigating allegations that MorseLife Health System, an expensive nursing home in West Palm Beach, was given Covid-19 shots aimed at residents and staff of Palm Beach Country Club members and wealthy donors with links to New York developers Bill and David Mack.

“To enter that section when you are not a resident and not a staff member, this is definitely outside of what the instruction is and what the program is for,” DeSantis said this month after the story broke.

Residence requirements are difficult to enforce because many Floridians are snowbirds that live part of the year in the north, said Dr. Marissa J. Levine, a professor of public health at the University of South Florida who previously served as Virginia’s public health commissioner for four years.

Also, the slow spread of Covid-19 vaccinations has also revealed how little work the Trump administration and local governments have done to prepare what Levine called an ethical framework for photo sharing.

Right now, a scarce resource and its demand is exceeding supply, she said. If you do not have that kind of framework, people with power and money will do everything they can to cut the border. It is clear that it is not fair for people with power and money to get the vaccine in front of others.

And yet, they are trying.

Dr. Joseph Varon of United Memorial Medical Center in Houston said recently that people from outside started turning to him for help getting vaccinated last month and that did not stop.

I get text messages every five minutes from people from all over the world, ‘Uh, hey! Can you prepare us with the vaccine? ‘Varoni.

In some cases, they have succeeded.

Dr. Gabriel Rodriguez Weber, a physician in Mexico City, told KPRC 2 Investigators in Houston that no doubt, many are doing it.

All those with economic means or who have a contact, he said, when asked about the 10 Mexican nationals he knew about who flew to Houston, San Diego, Miami and New York City to get coronavirus vaccines.

More than a dozen executives of Argentine corporations have been able to be vaccinated in Florida, the Sun-Sentinel newspaper reported, citing an account by the Clarn newspaper in Buenos Aires.

Freestyle and it is not necessary to be a resident, just to be 65 years old and not have received any other vaccine in the last 14 days, newspapers tha.

As for Canadians, those countries National Post Office the newspaper reported that elderly residents were flying to Florida to get vaccines because DeSantis had given first priority to people aged 65 and over.

Therese Gagnon, a retired schoolteacher and Quebec resident who spends the winter in Florida, said no one asked her if she was a full-time resident when she showed up at a vaccination center in Fort Lauderdale.

No proof needed, just a proof of age, which is great since we live here part of the year and can infect our neighbors and friends, she told the newspaper. The governor made a very wise decision.