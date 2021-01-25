Pompidou Center, Symbol of Aging of the Future, to Close for Renovations

The Pompidou Center, whose bold architecture, and museum of modern art have made it one of Pariss’s main cultural attractions, will be closed for renovations from late 2023 until sometime in 2027, the culture minister said on Monday. Frances.

The center, which opened in 1977, is notable for the way its architects, Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers, moved many of the structural and mechanical elements of the building to its exterior, which is lined with color coded water pipes, air conditioning ducts and a caterpillar-like escalator crashing into its façade.

But she had physical problems before closing in 1997 for renovations that lasted several years and has recently shown signs of aging again. Roselyne Bachelot, Minister of Culture Frances, told the newspaper Le Figaro that she was faced with two possibilities: to try to keep the Pompidou Center open during work, which would then last, or to allow it to close completely at all times.

I chose the second one because it should be shorter and a little less expensive, she said.

Officials now said many components of the building, which was once seen as a shock to shocking modernity in the magnificent heart of Paris, are nearing the end of their useful lives including an outdated heating and cooling system, escalators and dilapidated elevators. , and asbestos to be removed reported Le Figaro. The newspaper reported that the renovations could cost $ 200 million, or about $ 243 million.