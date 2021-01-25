International
Pompidou Center, Symbol of Aging of the Future, to Close for Renovations
The Pompidou Center, whose bold architecture, and museum of modern art have made it one of Pariss’s main cultural attractions, will be closed for renovations from late 2023 until sometime in 2027, the culture minister said on Monday. Frances.
The center, which opened in 1977, is notable for the way its architects, Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers, moved many of the structural and mechanical elements of the building to its exterior, which is lined with color coded water pipes, air conditioning ducts and a caterpillar-like escalator crashing into its façade.
But she had physical problems before closing in 1997 for renovations that lasted several years and has recently shown signs of aging again. Roselyne Bachelot, Minister of Culture Frances, told the newspaper Le Figaro that she was faced with two possibilities: to try to keep the Pompidou Center open during work, which would then last, or to allow it to close completely at all times.
I chose the second one because it should be shorter and a little less expensive, she said.
Officials now said many components of the building, which was once seen as a shock to shocking modernity in the magnificent heart of Paris, are nearing the end of their useful lives including an outdated heating and cooling system, escalators and dilapidated elevators. , and asbestos to be removed reported Le Figaro. The newspaper reported that the renovations could cost $ 200 million, or about $ 243 million.
center had warned in September that it was facing either a full closure for three years, starting in 2023, or a partial closure for seven years, to allow repairs.
The last time the building was closed for renovations was during its 20th anniversary year in 1997, when it was closed for a three-year renovation that increased the available exhibition space inside. But no major work has been done on the building since it opened in 1977, Pompidou Centers president Serge Lasvignes told Le Figaro in September.
Although the building is now much loved, it was met with shock and criticism when it was built and when it first opened. Piano later laughed that he and Rogers had been young boys, really young and bad guys in 1971 when they won the competition to design it. Rogers later recalled that a passerby hit her with an umbrella when she learned he was one of its designers.
In addition to the art museum, the building features an extensive public library and a center for music and acoustic research.
A quarter of a century ago, as the center was preparing to close for those major renovations, the need for repairs sparked inappropriate remarks about the quality of modern architecture and engineering in a city full of churches, palaces and museums dating back hundreds of years. French officials said at the time that the center had fallen victim to its success, attracting far more visitors than anticipated.
Shortly after the Pompidou Center reopened from those renovations in 2000, Piano suggested to the New York Times, only half jokingly, that the center be closed every 25 years so that its function could be reconsidered. It turns out he was not far away.
