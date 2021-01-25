First WA math teacher wins top prize on Australian Day honors list

“Girls do not pass math.”

The warning from teen career counselor Cheryl Praeger just made the new student push even harder to study the subject at university.

“I got angry and became stubborn and wanted even more to be able to study math,” she recalls.

She went on to become the first female mathematics professor in Western Australia, the second in the country, after Hanna Neumann in Canberra.

Professor Praeger has won many awards, including the Prime Minister Award for Science. (ABC News: Jessica Warriner)

Now, Professor Emeritus of the University of Western Australia, a premier award winner for science, WA Hall of Fame and Women in Science, and recipient of many other awards and posts has been named an Australian Order Companion, the most honored high in Australia Day prices.

“I feel excited, honored, humbled, overwhelmed,” said Professor Praeger.

“I am so pleased that there is this gratitude for the mathematicians, for the math, for the science, for the women in science in this country.”

‘Mathematics helped me understand the world’

Professor Praeger grew up in Queensland and knew from an early age that he wanted to delve into numbers.

Professor Praeger says she wanted to study mathematics simply to “understand it”. (ABC News: Jessica Warriner)

“I was loving science and math more and more,” she said.

By the end of my high school career, I wanted to learn so much math that I might have no idea if that would lead to a job or career, but I just wanted to understand it.

“Mathematics helped me understand the world.”

Ignoring the advice of her guidance counselor, Professor Praeger went on to study mathematics and science at the University of Queensland, opening the door to scholarships in Canberra and Oxford, teaching worldwide and award-winning awards for achievement. essential.

She crossed paths with the first female mathematics professor at an Australian university Hanna Neumann while at the Australian National University.

“I think it’s very important to see that there is a woman in certain roles,” Professor Praeger said.

“When I was a student, I had two lecturers and therefore did not seem completely off the planet because I wanted to pursue math further.”

No model to ask ‘how do I do this job?’

A black-and-white photograph of Professor Praeger when she was 35 hangs on the wall of her family home.

Professor Praeger and her family appeared on the front page of The Australian Australian in 1984. (ABC News: Jessica Warriner)

It was at that time she took on the role of professor at the University of Western Australia, and the photo depicts her riding a modified bicycle, her two little boys sitting in the back while her husband John Henstridge walks by tire.

The picture presented on the first page of Australia Australiane newspaper, although with Mr. Henstridge u shua.

Professor Praeger said there was a whole new world to explore after she was offered the job.

“Having a job at university and having young children and continuing to work was new,” she said.

“I did not have a model that I could ask ‘how am I going to do this job?'”

Professor Praeger says there was no model for combining her academic work and family commitments. (ABC News: Jessica Warriner)

The new opportunities included a six-week period in Cambridge away from her new family.

“It was unheard of to be away from children for such a time,” she said.

“But for my career, that time was of critical importance.

“To reach out, go to conferences and do one of the most important research projects in my life.”

A women champion in STEM

AC Professor Praeger’s honors are in appreciation of her outstanding service to mathematics and higher education; international organizations; and as a women champion in the STEM career.

“We may not be on par yet, but there are probably 30 women who are math professors at universities around Australia,” she said.

“Wonderful is wonderful, it is absolutely wonderful.”

Professor Praeger has featured in newspaper articles about her achievements. (ABC News: Jessica Warriner)

For young people who sit down with career counselors, she hopes things have changed from her experience.

“I hope they do not take advice that could push them to do something,” said Professor Praeger.

“There is nothing so wonderful as working for something you are passionate about.

“Go for it, seize all the opportunities you can.”