What role will the humanities play in 2021? | FIU News

Phillip Carter became director of the FIU Center for the Humanities in an Urban Environment (CHUE) in the summer of 2019. Carter is associate professor at FIU FIU Department and a sociolinguist specializing in language diversity issues in the US As the next director, he had a vision for a new kind of humanities center – one that was interdisciplinary, leading innovative research based on community and community priority engagement.

Then, 2020 arrived, bringing a cascade of challenges. Global pandemic. A major social justice movement. Conversation about systematic racism and injustice. Growing concerns about the truth and future of democracy. The thread that went through many of these challenges was one of them mankind.

In his first year as director, Carter ensured that the humanities were accessible to anyone, anywhere by organizing and organizing a series of virtual events who answered many of these pressing questions.

This January marks the 10thth anniversary since the founding of the humanities center. FIU News recently sat down with Carter to discuss the role of the humanities at the university today and what comes next for the FIU Center for the Humanities in an Urban Environment.

How do you define the humanities?

The humanities are concerned with understanding, celebrating, and studying what it means to be hUMAN. This includes the forms of ‘production’ we make through our cultures, the way we create our societies, the way we talk to each other, the way we think. And the way we tell stories about ourselves and our world. state we. state people.

At the core of many of the discussions that were taking place in 2020 was this idea of ​​the importance of human life. How do you think the humanities helped advance or direct these critical conversations?

One of the things he has accomplished over the last year is how many people said to me ‘I had no idea how important the humanities were. I did not know that these were the kind of conversation you had. I did not know we had all these experts – even here at FIU. ‘

If you look at the programming we did together, you will see that the humanities have had something significant to say everything from her Pandemic. George Floyd. Movement of monuments. Debates on ethical identity. Land rights debates. Health issues. Social justice. Truth and subjectivity, what is real and what is false.

We have been able to bring together people from different positions inside and outside the university to see perspective on the most pressing issues of our time. I am most proud of that – we are able to use our intellectual resources. We are offering free open source humanities programs to anyone who needs or wants to see it, and creating an archive of the humanities that traces the history of our day.

What do you think the humanities offer or teach people today?

It teaches us an important lesson – and that lesson is that things are not always what they seem.

The stories we hear, the reality we believe to be true, and the systems and structures we take for granted are all things we created, and sometimes we have to stop to look deeper.

I’m thinking about ours the first virtual event in coronavirus with [Duke University professor] Priscilla Forest. She shared her work on the story of climbing – what the story of climbing is like, in a way, already written and we simply insert our latest outburst into the narrative and history tells itself. She begged us to step back, to re-imagine the narrative, to ask what are the ways racism signs this narrative? How is it considered in science and in the news media to be this runaway train that then becomes our reality?

Even when you look at the Black Lives Matter movement – which has spurred so much on our discussion at CHUE over the past few months – is a similar type of point. There is a reality that has been built up about who matters in life and how, and BLM as a movement tells us to stop, step back and look at that construction and ask if it is okay. The humanities can help rewrite or rethink this narrative. We are drawing attention to the fact that they have Black lives not are built on issues in all of these systematic ways.

Even Richard Blanco, who spoke in our country LGBTQ + Pride Month Celebration, discussed affiliation and internment. Belonging – this is a question of who is supposed to be here, who is welcome, who fits in the family and who is out of the family. All of these are questions of how the world has constructed its reality.

The humanities help us audit all of this. To ask and rethink it. Is it okay to ask? Is it okay Have we put it together in the best way? This is what CHUE has inspired me – and many people – to ask if we can think this better, if we can think differently.

We should not just take the stories that circulate and take them as if they are the only way to get things done or the only way to be. Anyone may participate in the act of questioning. All can participate in the act of asking why. All can be curious.

How have the humanities adapted to a digital, connected world?

When the coronavirus came to South Florida, we were just starting a two-week personal event called What is LatinX? It felt like a devastating blow being canceled because we would do a lot of work for it. I wondered how we would reorient ourselves. And she the first virtual event with Priscilla Wald it was really a way to read the moment and look for what we actually have to offer given what was happening in the world.

If you post something online that speaks to the moment and is appealing, people will tune in. We created a new model of engagement that works with art, image, music, video – and we combine online events that we produce that are like a combination of a radio show, a TV show, and a study event. it works People love them. We have audiences ranging from 150 to 1,200. Audience size is not everything, of course, but it shows us that there is a thirst for food, intellectual and achievable content of humanities. People want to pause. They want to think and learn.

It’s the 10thth anniversary of the Center for the Humanities. How has it evolved and what else?

For something to live for 10 years is something special and deserves to be remembered. I am really honored to be the person in charge of this center. This is an amazing job, but to be honest a really challenging job. I was recently talking to a dear friend and colleague about some of the challenges, and she said to me, ‘Phillip, just reconnect with your value for CHUE.’, And so I do; I think about our values. Those values ​​are: Honesty. Justice. Curiosity. Intellectual stimulation. And, I will also add the word love.

These are the values ​​and CHUE is being developed with those values. We are committed to social justice. We are a general humanities center for the entire university. But direction will always be anchored to those values. This is the table we are building and inviting people to sit down. No matter what form the center takes moving forward, they are our values ​​and we want people to sit at that table with us.

We have so much work ahead of us. Work is hard work, but it is also good, inspiring, meaningful work.

The Center for the Humanities in an Urban Environment has been planning events throughout the spring. It will be discussed about racism in sport, an exploration of the meaning of “love”, bilingualism in the education system, how it experienced, narrativized and perpetuated anti-Black in Hispanic / Latinx communities in the US

For updates, follow the Center on Facebook AND Tweet.