TAIPEI, Taiwan Chinese state media have raised concerns about the COVID-19 Pfizers vaccine, despite rigorous evidence showing it is safe. A government spokesman has raised the unfounded theory that the coronavoid virus may have come out of a US military lab, giving it more confidence in China.

As the ruling Communist Party faces growing questions about China’s vaccines and new criticism of its early COVID-19 response, it is hitting back by encouraging conspiracy theories that some experts say could cause harm.

Media and state officials are raising suspicions about Western vaccines and the origin of the coronavirus in a visible attempt to divert attacks. Both issues are in the spotlight due to the spread of vaccines globally and the recent arrival of a World Health Organization team in Wuhan, China, to investigate the origin of the virus.

Some of these conspiracy theories find an acceptable audience at home. Social media hashtag American Ft. Detrick, started by the Communist Youth League, was seen at least 1.4 billion times last week after a State Department spokesman called for a WHO investigation into the biological weapons lab in Maryland.

Its purpose is to shift the blame from ill-treatment by the Chinese (government) to pandemics in the early days of US conspiracy, said Fang Shimin, a U.S.-based writer now known for exposing forged degrees and fraud other in Chinese science. The tactic is quite successful because of the widespread anti-American sentiment in China.

Yuan Zeng, a Chinese media expert at the University of Leeds in the UK, said the stories of governments spread so widely that even well-educated Chinese friends asked him if they could be true.

Rising suspicions and the spread of conspiracy theories could increase public health risks as governments try to spread concern about vaccines, she said, saying, “This is super, very dangerous.

In the latest burst, state media called for an investigation into the deaths of 23 elderly people in Norway after they received the Pfizer vaccine. An anchor on CGTN, the English-language state broadcaster CCTV and the Global Times newspaper accused the Western media of ignoring the news.

Health experts say vaccine-free deaths are possible during mass vaccination campaigns, and a WHO panel has concluded that the vaccine has not played a contributing role to deaths in Norway.

State media coverage followed a report by researchers in Brazil who found the effectiveness of a Chinese vaccine lower than previously warned. The researchers initially said the Sinovacs vaccine was 78% effective, but the scientists revised it to 50.4% as it included mild symptomatic cases.

after Brazil the news, researchers at the Australian Institute for Policy Strategy, a government-backed think tank, reported seeing an increase in Chinese media misinformation about vaccines.

Dozens of online articles on popular health and science blogs and elsewhere have explored questions about the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine extensively, citing an article published this month in the British Medical Journal that raised questions about trial data. clinic.

It’s very embarrassing for the government, Fang said in an email. As a result, China is trying to raise doubts about the Pfizer vaccine to save face and promote its vaccines, he said.

Senior Chinese government officials have not been intimidated into expressing concerns about mRNA vaccines developed by Western drug companies. They use a newer technology than the more traditional Chinese vaccine approach currently in use.

In December, the director of the Chinese Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, said he could not rule out adverse side effects from mRNA vaccines. Noting that this is the first time it has been given to healthy people, he said, there are safety concerns.

The Pfizer mRNA vaccine and another developed by Moderna have passed animal and human trials in which they have been tested on more than 70,000 people.

The arrival of who the mission has reiterated constant criticism that China allowed the virus to spread globally by reacting very slowly at first, even reprimanding doctors who tried to warn the public. Visiting researchers will begin fieldwork this week after being released from a 14-day quarantine.

The Communist Party sees the WHO investigation as a political risk because it focuses attention on China’s response, said Jacob Wallis, a senior analyst at the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy.

The party wants to distract domestic and international audiences by preventively distorting the narrative of where the responsibility for the COVID-19 show lies, Wallis said.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying took the ball last week, reviving previous Chinese calls for a WHO investigation into the U.S. military lab.

State media has referred to past lab scandals, but China has not provided credible evidence to support the coronavirus theory.

If America respects the truth, then please open Ft. Detrick and make public more information about 200 or more bio-laboratories outside the US, and please allow the WHO expert group to go to the US to investigate the origin, Hua said.

Her comments, published by state media, became one of the most popular topics on China’s Twitter, like Sina Weibo.

China is not the only government pointing the finger. Former U.S. President Donald Trump, trying to avoid blame for his pandemic treatment governments, said last year he had seen evidence the virus came from a Wuhan lab. While this theory has not been definitively ruled out, many experts think it is unlikely.